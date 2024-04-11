Derek McInnes: Why I believe St Johnstone WILL stay in the Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek McInnes: Why I believe St Johnstone WILL stay in the Premiership

The ex-Perth boss has been impressed with his old club of late.

By Eric Nicolson
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes.
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes. Image: SNS.

Former St Johnstone manager, Derek McInnes, is convinced that his old club will stay in the Premiership.

And the Kilmarnock boss has warned his Rugby Park players to be ready to face a Perth side that has the “know-how” on the pitch and in the dugout to make life difficult for the top-flight’s fourth-placed team on Saturday.

Saints opened up a four-point gap over Ross County last weekend, thanks to their victory over Hibs and Killie’s triumph against the Highlanders.

McInnes believes the McDiarmid Park club, who he brought up from the second tier well over a decade ago, have what it takes to complete this season’s survival mission.

“I watched their last two games and I thought they were very good,” he said.

“They were two different type of games.

“They lost against Dundee but Craig (Levein) said that he was pleased with the performance and disappointed not to get anything from the game.

“I can see why.

St Johnstone celebrate their late winner at Easter Road.
St Johnstone celebrate their late winner at Easter Road. Image: SNS.

“I think their performance against Hibs was a totally different one. They scored from a set-play and a counter-attacking goal.

“They’ve got good qualities and players who can win games.

“We’re under no illusions about how difficult it is going to be.”

Highly motivated Saints

McInnes added: “Our away form has been much better and we’re going to have to put in a big performance at McDiarmid on Saturday to get something from the game against a team who are highly motivated and I believe will stay in the league.

“I think they will stay in the league.

“I think there’s enough know-how there in the staff and in the playing squad.

“We’ve got to be ready for a strong St Johnstone team going all out to win the game.”

