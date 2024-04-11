Derek McInnes: Why I believe St Johnstone WILL stay in the Premiership

Former St Johnstone manager, Derek McInnes, is convinced that his old club will stay in the Premiership.

And the Kilmarnock boss has warned his Rugby Park players to be ready to face a Perth side that has the “know-how” on the pitch and in the dugout to make life difficult for the top-flight’s fourth-placed team on Saturday.

Saints opened up a four-point gap over Ross County last weekend, thanks to their victory over Hibs and Killie’s triumph against the Highlanders.

McInnes believes the McDiarmid Park club, who he brought up from the second tier well over a decade ago, have what it takes to complete this season’s survival mission.

“I watched their last two games and I thought they were very good,” he said.

“They were two different type of games.

“They lost against Dundee but Craig (Levein) said that he was pleased with the performance and disappointed not to get anything from the game.

“I can see why.

“I think their performance against Hibs was a totally different one. They scored from a set-play and a counter-attacking goal.

“They’ve got good qualities and players who can win games.

“We’re under no illusions about how difficult it is going to be.”

Highly motivated Saints

McInnes added: “Our away form has been much better and we’re going to have to put in a big performance at McDiarmid on Saturday to get something from the game against a team who are highly motivated and I believe will stay in the league.

“I think they will stay in the league.

“I think there’s enough know-how there in the staff and in the playing squad.

“We’ve got to be ready for a strong St Johnstone team going all out to win the game.”