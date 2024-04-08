Craig Levein: St Johnstone got a VAR break at Hibs, now there’s just another 7 to go!

St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein, has admitted that the Perth club were blessed with VAR good fortune for a change at Easter Road on Saturday.

But there’s still a long way to go before the ‘evening out’ scales are balanced.

Referee Grant Irvine didn’t penalise Saints goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov when he attempted to beat Hibs attacker Emiliano Marcondes to a high ball early in the Premiership match.

And VAR official David Munro was of a similar mind that no foul had been committed by the Bulgarian international.

Levein’s men have suffered a succession of controversial penalty box decisions this season, a couple just seven days previously in their 2-1 defeat to Dundee.

But the McDiarmid Park boss felt it right to acknowledge that on this occasion they were the team that benefited.

“We got a little break in the Hibs game,” said Levein.

“If I’m bleating about it one way I have to say it when it goes the other.

“I’ve watched the incident where Dimi comes out a few times and I’m still not sure if he’s got the ball first.

“I can genuinely say that’s the first time we’ve had a break of any sort in that regard.

“We’ve just got another seven to come before the end of the season!”