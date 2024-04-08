Craig Levein: St Johnstone got a VAR break at Hibs, now there’s just another 7 to go!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein: St Johnstone got a VAR break at Hibs, now there’s just another 7 to go!

The Perth boss admitted a big decision went Saints' way on Saturday.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov,who came close to conceding a penalty against Hibs on Saturday, challenges a Hibs player for a high ball.
St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov came close to conceding a penalty against Hibs on Saturday. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein, has admitted that the Perth club were blessed with VAR good fortune for a change at Easter Road on Saturday.

But there’s still a long way to go before the ‘evening out’ scales are balanced.

Referee Grant Irvine didn’t penalise Saints goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov when he attempted to beat Hibs attacker Emiliano Marcondes to a high ball early in the Premiership match.

And VAR official David Munro was of a similar mind that no foul had been committed by the Bulgarian international.

Levein’s men have suffered a succession of controversial penalty box decisions this season, a couple just seven days previously in their 2-1 defeat to Dundee.

But the McDiarmid Park boss felt it right to acknowledge that on this occasion they were the team that benefited.

Craig Levein clapping in front of the dug out at Easter Road during Hibs v St Johnstone
Craig Levein at Easter Road. Image: Shutterstock.

“We got a little break in the Hibs game,” said Levein.

“If I’m bleating about it one way I have to say it when it goes the other.

“I’ve watched the incident where Dimi comes out a few times and I’m still not sure if he’s got the ball first.

“I can genuinely say that’s the first time we’ve had a break of any sort in that regard.

“We’ve just got another seven to come before the end of the season!”

