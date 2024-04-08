Dimitar Mitov delighted with saves in Hibs win as St Johnstone keeper reveals post-Dundee dressing room admission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Dimitar Mitov delighted with saves in Hibs win as St Johnstone keeper reveals post-Dundee dressing room admission

The Perth stopper's contributions at Easter Road were crucial as Saints took three points off Hibs.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.

Dimitar Mitov is delighted to have played his part in St Johnstone’s potentially priceless win over Hibs.

The Bulgarian internationalist made two stunning saves in the second half as Hibs piled on the pressure.

After his uncharacteristic error against Dundee cost Saints the opening goal on the way to a painful loss, Mitov was especially proud of his role at Easter Road.

And he revealed he took full responsibility for last week’s mistake in front of his team-mates.

“I’m old enough and have played the game long enough to know when I make a mistake,” said the Saints keeper.

Dimitar Mitov did not hide from his mistake against Dundee. Image: SNS

“After the Dundee game I walked in, I put my hand up and said: ‘Sorry boys, this one was on me.’

“I’m really happy that I played a big part on Saturday. I made a few decent saves and in the end we won the game, so it was really pleasing.”

Mitov’s stops from Adam Le Fondre and Myziane Maolida came after Chris Cadden had drawn Hibs level following Adama Sidibeh’s opener.

Without them, Tony Gallacher’s late winner may have only been a consolation – if it even arrived at all.

And Mitov explained – as Saints boss Craig Levein did before the game – that the Perth side always believed chances would come their way.

“It was a huge result,” he said.

“Coming here, we did our homework and we knew we could create opportunities.

“But it was up to us to defend our box first and foremost and give our front players the chance to win the game – and they did that.

Adama Sidibeh tucks away St Johnstone’s opening goal at Easter Road in front of the travelling fans. Image: SNS

“I hope it’s a result we can build on.

“Last week, against Dundee, we put on a good enough performance to get at least a point.

“This week was about reacting and playing the same way we did against Dundee.

“We knew if we did that, we had a big chance coming to Easter Road to take at least a point – and we took all three.

“I don’t want to give too many secrets away but we knew we’d get opportunities because Hibs play lovely football with a really high line.

“So we knew there would be space in-behind for Adama to run the channel. I thought he was outstanding and I’m so happy for him that he got the goal.”

St Johnstone now sit four points clear of Ross County, current occupiers of the play-off spot.

‘We can be safe’

For Mitov, the Perth side have enough about them to maintain that cushion – if not grow it.

“I think we can be safe from the play-off.

“I feel like we have enough quality in our team to do that.

“It has been a frustrating season, everybody knows that, but I feel that with the boys we have – and with the management – it’s going to be alright.”

He also denied Hibs were in with a shout of a first half penalty when he and Emiliano Marcondes challenged for a high ball, with the Hibs attacker coming off worse.

“No. No. You can’t be claiming that,” said Mitov.

“I won the ball first. Shouted nice and early, won the punch.

“It’s understandable that the Hibs player is trying to get something but no, not in my books.”

More from St Johnstone FC

(L to R) Craig Levein, Dimitar Mitov, Dan Phillips and Adama Sidibeh, who all played key roles for St Johnstone against Hibs.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Clinical Perth side profit from Craig Levein prediction as…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein reveals what he told Dimitar Mitov after super saves earn St Johnstone…
Tony Gallacher pounces to make it 2-1 to St Johnstone late on at Hibs. Image: SNS
Hibs 1-2 St Johnstone: Key moments, star man and player ratings as superb Saints…
Tony Gallacher (left) has the backing of St Johnstone boss Craig Levein (right). Image: SNS
Tony Gallacher: St Johnstone star on Hibs threat, key VAR frustration and desire to…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein (centre) is happy with how striker Nicky Clark (right) and partner Adama Sidibeh are playing together. Images: SNS
Craig Levein explains new faith in two-striker system as St Johnstone boss predicts chances…
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein (left) and midfielder Cammy MacPherson (right). Images: SNS
Craig Levein insists Aberdeen and Motherwell could be dragged into play-off scrap - and…
Officials explain the decision to call off Sunday's game. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee could be forced to find alternative venue for Motherwell clash if rain wipes…
31
Adama Sidibeh: The St Johnstone striker started his football journey at the other end of the pitch. Image: SNS
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh reveals deadly finishing prowess was honed as youth goalkeeper
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov.
Craig Levein backs St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov to bounce back from rare blunder
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein was angered by VAR's use in his side's loss to Dundee. Image: SNS
Craig Levein blasts 'woeful' use of VAR in Dundee defeat as St Johnstone boss…
2

Conversation