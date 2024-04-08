Dimitar Mitov delighted with saves in Hibs win as St Johnstone keeper reveals post-Dundee dressing room admission

Dimitar Mitov is delighted to have played his part in St Johnstone’s potentially priceless win over Hibs.

The Bulgarian internationalist made two stunning saves in the second half as Hibs piled on the pressure.

After his uncharacteristic error against Dundee cost Saints the opening goal on the way to a painful loss, Mitov was especially proud of his role at Easter Road.

And he revealed he took full responsibility for last week’s mistake in front of his team-mates.

“I’m old enough and have played the game long enough to know when I make a mistake,” said the Saints keeper.

“After the Dundee game I walked in, I put my hand up and said: ‘Sorry boys, this one was on me.’

“I’m really happy that I played a big part on Saturday. I made a few decent saves and in the end we won the game, so it was really pleasing.”

Mitov’s stops from Adam Le Fondre and Myziane Maolida came after Chris Cadden had drawn Hibs level following Adama Sidibeh’s opener.

Without them, Tony Gallacher’s late winner may have only been a consolation – if it even arrived at all.

And Mitov explained – as Saints boss Craig Levein did before the game – that the Perth side always believed chances would come their way.

“It was a huge result,” he said.

“Coming here, we did our homework and we knew we could create opportunities.

“But it was up to us to defend our box first and foremost and give our front players the chance to win the game – and they did that.

“I hope it’s a result we can build on.

“Last week, against Dundee, we put on a good enough performance to get at least a point.

“This week was about reacting and playing the same way we did against Dundee.

“We knew if we did that, we had a big chance coming to Easter Road to take at least a point – and we took all three.

“I don’t want to give too many secrets away but we knew we’d get opportunities because Hibs play lovely football with a really high line.

“So we knew there would be space in-behind for Adama to run the channel. I thought he was outstanding and I’m so happy for him that he got the goal.”

St Johnstone now sit four points clear of Ross County, current occupiers of the play-off spot.

‘We can be safe’

For Mitov, the Perth side have enough about them to maintain that cushion – if not grow it.

“I think we can be safe from the play-off.

“I feel like we have enough quality in our team to do that.

“It has been a frustrating season, everybody knows that, but I feel that with the boys we have – and with the management – it’s going to be alright.”

He also denied Hibs were in with a shout of a first half penalty when he and Emiliano Marcondes challenged for a high ball, with the Hibs attacker coming off worse.

“No. No. You can’t be claiming that,” said Mitov.

“I won the ball first. Shouted nice and early, won the punch.

“It’s understandable that the Hibs player is trying to get something but no, not in my books.”