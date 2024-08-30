St Johnstone forward Taylor Steven joins Northern Irish side on loan

Young St Johnstone forward, Taylor Steven, has joined Cliftonville on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Perth club in the summer, with manager Craig Levein believing he will benefit from another loan spell away from McDiarmid Park, having previously done well at East Fife and Alloa Athletic.

Cliftonville, managed by Jim Magilton, won the Irish Cup in May and are currently second in the Northern Irish Premiership.

Levein is seeking to fix-up loans for several players to release funds for further additions to his squad.

“Taylor’s a wee bit old school from the point of view that although he’s not the biggest, he’ll rough you up a bit,” he said in July.

“He’s got strength, determination and would be awkward to play against.

“I don’t know if he’s done with loan football yet. It will depend on what our squad looks like.”