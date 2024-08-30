Friday court round-up — Axe, guns and a gas canister

A woman has been locked up after trying to smuggle drugs and a mobile phone into HMP Perth.

Gillian Smith was brought from HMP Polmont to Perth Sheriff Court to admit both offences.

Smith, 39, was caught at the Edinburgh Road prison on July 5 this year, with a mobile phone concealed on her person, which was passed to a prisoner.

Smith also pled guilty to supplying cannabis to prisoner John Ross Rae during the same visit.

Sheriff Alison McKay remanded Smith in custody and ordered background reports ahead of a sentencing hearing on September 25.

High-speed pursuit

A driver dumped her car in a field and fled on foot after a dangerous high speed police chase through Dundee and Perthshire. Katie Reid, 33, was chased at speeds of up to 90mph and at on point pretended to surrender, only to accelerate away when police pulled up behind her.

Axe plan axed

A man clutching an axe on a Dundee street had been considering getting “retribution” over a rival.

Christopher McLaren, of Ballindean Road, surrendered the weapon after seeing police coming towards him on Kingsway East.

The 31-year-old appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit possessing the axe on July 29 this year.

It was revealed how McLaren – who also admitted breaching a community payback order – was “attempting to gain get access” to somewhere on the street.

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira said: “At around 6am, police attended and observed the accused holding a brown, wood-handled axe with a black blade.

“The accused observed police and immediately surrendered the weapon by dropping it.

“He allowed the police to place him in handcuffs.”

Solicitor Theo Finlay said carpet-fitter McLaren “thought better” of confronting his rival.

Mr Finlay said McLaren had dropped his working week to three days in order to comply with 250 hours of unpaid work that had previously been imposed for a separate matter.

Sheriff George Way fined him £550 and told him: “Come back with anything like this again and you will never be treated this way again.

Life on Register

Rapist Gary Ironside from Dundee has been told to expect a lengthy jail term and possible life on the sex offenders register after subjecting a former partner to months of violent terror. He was convicted by a jury at the city’s High Court.

Inadvertent firearms offence

A shooting club probationary member from Methil was caught with three illicit air weapons after police noticed a half-completed licence application while visiting his home on another matter.

Andrew Burns had recently moved from England, where paperwork is not needed to own air weapons, bringing the guns with him.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the TX200 rifle, replica Barretta pistol and Remington 177 pistol were kept in a secure container in the attic.

Burns, 57 admitted having the weapons without a certificate between May 31 and June 7 this year.

Solicitor Martin Maguire, defending, said: “He is originally from Scotland and had lived for a number of years in Surrey.

“He was a member of a target shooting organisation – he has taken part in target shooting for most of his adult life.

“The TX200 Has been owned by him for 20 years and was a gift from his mother.

“ He decided to move back to Scotland and secured accommodation in December 2023.

“On May 31 the items were moved up (to Scotland) with him.

“Police noticed there was an application for a firearms certificate – he was in the process of filling it out.

“He showed them the three items in a locked cabinet in the attic.”

He added if Burns was to get his seized weapons back from the police, there are plans to send them to a friend’s house until his application is processed.

Sheriff James Williamson said: “It seems to me it’s inadvertent – there’s nothing sinister about it – what happened was an oversight on your part.

“You seem to be a respectable member of the community.

“On the whole circumstances, you will be admonished.”

Picnic pervert

A pervert who took a picnic to meet a Fife schoolgirl for “kissing and touching” at a Stirling park was also carrying a knife. Creepy Thomas Brown packed the blade along with a homemade sandwiches and a flask before heading out to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old – actually a paedophile hunter – with whom he had been chatting to online.

Armed response

A man who triggered a firearms response in an Angus village has been locked up.

Ben Cheyne threatened to blow up a gas cannister after brandishing a knife at his neighbour on Dalziel Place in Inveraldie on April 8.

The 23-year-old was said to have been in “jovial” spirits during the exchange and had personally asked for “riot cops” to attend.

Cheyne was heard to shout to his neighbour: “You’re a f***ing rat, you’re going to get what’s coming to you.”

Police were contacted and Cheyne spoke to them through the living room window.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused stood up and became noticeably agitated and made remarks about his dislike and distrust of police.

“Four police negotiators were tasked to attend.

“Whilst interacting, the accused presented as jovial, frequently laughing, and said he would leave if they arranged for riot cops to attend and put his door in.

“The accused produced a 15kg gas canister which was visible and said he was going to use the gas cannister to blow up the house.”

A firearms incident was declared, although Cheyne made no attempt to ignite the canister.

He eventually complied and was arrested, with officers finding the knife on the kitchen counter.

Cheyne, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pled guilty to brandishing a knife and threatening violence before making threats to ignite the gas canister for the purpose of causing an explosion.

Solicitor Keith Sym said alcohol was Cheyne’s primary issue and said his client had struggled with what had been his longest period in custody to date.

Sheriff Paul Brown sentenced Cheyne to 15 months imprisonment.

