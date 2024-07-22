Man sparked Angus armed response after gas canister threat

Armed police were deployed to an Angus village when a man threatened to blow up a gas canister after brandishing a knife at his neighbour.

Ben Cheyne triggered a firearms response in Inveraldie and specialist negotiators were called out to defuse the situation.

A sheriff heard how Cheyne was in “jovial” spirits during the exchange and had personally asked for “riot cops” to attend.

The 23-year-old is now remanded pending sentencing after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to behaving abusively and making threats to police officers during the incident on April 8 on Dalziel Place.

House siege

Cheyne was spotted at about 9.30pm brandishing a black-handled knife with a four-inch blade over his head while outside the home of his neighbour, who stayed across from him on Inveraldie Crescent.

Cheyne was heard to shout: “You’re a f***ing rat. You’re going to get what’s coming to you.”

The neighbour went into his property and Cheyne also retreated to his home but was heard making noise.

Police were contacted and Cheyne spoke to officers through the living room window but refused to answer the door.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused stood up and became noticeably agitated and made remarks about his dislike and distrust of police.

“Four police negotiators were tasked to attend.

“Whilst interacting, the accused presented as jovial, frequently laughing, and said he would leave if they arranged for riot cops to attend and put his door in.

“The accused produced a 15kg gas canister which was visible and said he was going to use the gas cannister to blow up the house.”

Guilty pleas

A firearms incident was declared due to the concerns of police.

Cheyne made no attempt to ignite the canister.

He eventually complied with officers and was arrested, with officers finding the knife on the kitchen counter.

Cheyne pled guilty to brandishing a knife and threatening violence before making threats to ignite the gas canister for the purpose of causing an explosion.

Despite having previous convictions for abusive behaviour, Cheyne has never served a period of imprisonment.

Sheriff David Hall asked for a social work report to be prepared and deferred sentence until next month.

