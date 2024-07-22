Man sparked Angus armed response after gas canister threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man sparked Angus armed response after gas canister threat

Ben Cheyne threatened to blow up a gas canister, after being seen in the street with a knife.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ben Cheyne
Ben Cheyne. Image: Facebook

Armed police were deployed to an Angus village when a man threatened to blow up a gas canister after brandishing a knife at his neighbour.

Ben Cheyne triggered a firearms response in Inveraldie and specialist negotiators were called out to defuse the situation.

A sheriff heard how Cheyne was in “jovial” spirits during the exchange and had personally asked for “riot cops” to attend.

The 23-year-old is now remanded pending sentencing after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to behaving abusively and making threats to police officers during the incident on April 8 on Dalziel Place.

House siege

Cheyne was spotted at about 9.30pm brandishing a black-handled knife with a four-inch blade over his head while outside the home of his neighbour, who stayed across from him on Inveraldie Crescent.

Cheyne was heard to shout: “You’re a f***ing rat. You’re going to get what’s coming to you.”

The neighbour went into his property and Cheyne also retreated to his home but was heard making noise.

Police were contacted and Cheyne spoke to officers through the living room window but refused to answer the door.

Inveraldie armed response
Armed police responded to the incident in Inveraldie. Image: Supplied

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused stood up and became noticeably agitated and made remarks about his dislike and distrust of police.

“Four police negotiators were tasked to attend.

“Whilst interacting, the accused presented as jovial, frequently laughing, and said he would leave if they arranged for riot cops to attend and put his door in.

“The accused produced a 15kg gas canister which was visible and said he was going to use the gas cannister to blow up the house.”

Guilty pleas

A firearms incident was declared due to the concerns of police.

Cheyne made no attempt to ignite the canister.

He eventually complied with officers and was arrested, with officers finding the knife on the kitchen counter.

Cheyne pled guilty to brandishing a knife and threatening violence before making threats to ignite the gas canister for the purpose of causing an explosion.

Despite having previous convictions for abusive behaviour, Cheyne has never served a period of imprisonment.

Sheriff David Hall asked for a social work report to be prepared and deferred sentence until next month.

