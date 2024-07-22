EXCLUSIVE: Newport guests criticise handling of refunds after restaurant closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

EXCLUSIVE: Newport guests criticise handling of refunds after restaurant closure

Jamie and Kelly Scott closed The Newport Restaurant in April.

The Newport Restaurant.
The Newport Restaurant. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Guests who booked overnight stays at a restaurant owned by Fife Masterchef winner Jamie Scott have hit out at the handling of their refunds after its shock closure.

The Newport closed on April 7 after chef Jamie and wife Kelly said they could “no longer afford” to operate in the building.

This week The Courier revealed staff left out of work by the decision are still waiting on wages three months later amid the wait for the formal appointment of liquidators.

Dawn and David McAllan, from Stirling, received a voucher for The Newport as a wedding present in August last year.

Totalling £352, it included dinner, bed, breakfast and a bottle of wine.

But news of The Newport’s impending closure, just two weeks before the doors shut, saw the couple’s plans for a summer stay scuppered.

‘Tainted experience’

They declined an offer to move their overnight forward at short notice and have tried, to no avail, to get a full refund.

Instead, the McAllans were offered a meal at the Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry, also owned by Jamie and Kelly.

Jamie Scott outside The Newport in 2023.
Jamie Scott outside The Newport in 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dawn told us: “We were meant to be staying at the hotel in July for my birthday and wanted to make the most of the views across the Tay.

“However, following its closure, we were only ever offered dinner at Sandbanks as compensation.

“We have tried to get in touch with Jamie and Kelly again.

“We’d get through to members of staff at Sandbanks, who were all lovely, but we don’t hear anything back from Jamie and Kelly anymore.

“It’s always a shame when local businesses are forced to close but it’s the way they’ve dealt with it that’s tainted our experience.

“It’s like they’re hiding from the situation.”

An Italian tourist also approached The Courier with similar complaints after she booked a £140 stay at The Newport as part of her first ever visit to Scotland in August.

Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry.
Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She said: “In April I received an email saying The Newport had closed and the table reservation was cancelled.

“I was invited to book a table at their other restaurant Sandbanks but there was no mention of the room I had paid for.

“So I called and sent emails several times but never got an answer.”

The Courier put the claims to Jamie Scott, crowned winner of BBC’s Masterchef: The Professionals in 2014, who says he understands the upset caused by the closure.

He said: “There is certainly no hiding from this situation.

“All vouchers are welcome within Sandbanks to their monetary value.

“Whilst we recognise that is not a like for like, unfortunately, as we do not have any accommodation within Sandbanks Brasserie it is all we are able to offer.

“We do however have same ethos of food, sustainability and warm welcoming familiar faces.”

‘We are sorry’

He added: “We never wanted to give up the restaurant.

“Our customers have been the support and lifeline to our eight plus years in business, why would we want to go up against that?

“There is no business without customers and we have exceptionally loyal customers too.

“We are sorry to find ourselves in this situation and to have put our customers in this situation also.

“We did everything we possibly could think off to try make it a success but ultimately it wasn’t enough against the current climate and we failed.

Jamie Scott.

“We contacted as many customers as we could personally to make them aware following our announcement, we offered all rooms to vouchers holders to try and give opportunity for use within our pending closure as a priority.

“We even extended our opening days to do so.

“If we could have kept The Newport Restaurant we wholeheartedly would have.”

The Newport has since been taken over by self-taught chef Gillian Veal, who runs The Parlour café in Dundee’s West Port.

