EXCLUSIVE: Newport restaurant staff in wages limbo three months after shock closure

Staff left out of work after a restaurant owned by Fife Masterchef winner Jamie Scott closed suddenly are still waiting on wages three months later.

The Newport shut its doors on April 7 after Jamie and wife Kelly revealed they could no longer afford to operate in the building.

And five former employees – several of whom are students – claim they have still to be paid for their final month of work.

‘We felt robbed’ say ex-employees of The Newport

One said: “We feel robbed.

“Many of us were relying on the money to get us through the last couple months of our studies.

“It’s really disappointing after we worked through a very stressful last two weeks at the restaurant.”

In an email dated April 30 seen by The Courier, Ms Scott tells employees that liquidators Interpath Advisory have been appointed to handle the financial fallout.

She said payments due were no longer in the control of The Newport.

Interpath told The Courier it was aware the Newport-on-Tay restaurant had ceased trading but could not comment further as it had not been “formally appointed”.

‘Unfamiliar territory’ following closure of The Newport

We also put the claims to Mr Scott, crowned winner of BBC’s Masterchef: The Professionals in 2014.

He said: “Unfortunately after the closure of The Newport Restaurant we had to seek advice and assistance.

“In doing so with our accountants and in turn with Interpath Advisory, we agreed that entering voluntary liquidation would be the best.

“All staff were emailed all the information we were supplied with at that time and have been told Interpath Advisory would be in contact in due course.

“I understand to date that there has been no contact with staff and have reached out to ask when this will likely be as it is longer than we expected.”

He added: “This is completely new and unfamiliar territory for us in closing a business and are reliant on the information provided to us in turn to share with staff.

‘Very difficult time’ for former owners of The Newport

“I am awaiting further contact with Interpath Advisory for an update regarding this.

“This is not a position we thought we would be in, nor want to put the staff in, especially after their efforts in helping us with the closure of the business.”

Mr Scott – who also runs the Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry and The Newport Bakery – says it has been a “very difficult time” for him, his wife and “those who worked alongside us”.

He said: “Never did we intend on the closure especially suddenly but as an independent we felt it was the only thing we could do.

“We especially would never have put our staff in such a position knowingly, many of which have worked with us for years and continue to do so.”

The Newport has since been taken over by self-taught chef Gillian Veal, who runs The Parlour cafe in Dundee’s West Port.