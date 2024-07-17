EXCLUSIVE: Newport restaurant staff in wages limbo three months after shock closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Newport restaurant staff in wages limbo three months after shock closure

Jamie and Kelly Scott closed The Newport Restaurant in April.

Jamie Scott outside The Newport in 2023.
Jamie Scott outside The Newport in 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Staff left out of work after a restaurant owned by Fife Masterchef winner Jamie Scott closed suddenly are still waiting on wages three months later.

The Newport shut its doors on April 7 after Jamie and wife Kelly revealed they could no longer afford to operate in the building.

And five former employees – several of whom are students – claim they have still to be paid for their final month of work.

‘We felt robbed’ say ex-employees of The Newport

One said: “We feel robbed.

“Many of us were relying on the money to get us through the last couple months of our studies.

“It’s really disappointing after we worked through a very stressful last two weeks at the restaurant.”

The Newport Restaurant.
The Newport Restaurant. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

In an email dated April 30 seen by The Courier, Ms Scott tells employees that liquidators Interpath Advisory have been appointed to handle the financial fallout.

She said payments due were no longer in the control of The Newport.

Interpath told The Courier it was aware the Newport-on-Tay restaurant had ceased trading but could not comment further as it had not been “formally appointed”.

‘Unfamiliar territory’ following closure of The Newport

We also put the claims to Mr Scott, crowned winner of BBC’s Masterchef: The Professionals in 2014.

He said: “Unfortunately after the closure of The Newport Restaurant we had to seek advice and assistance.

“In doing so with our accountants and in turn with Interpath Advisory, we agreed that entering voluntary liquidation would be the best.

Inside The Newport in October 2023.
Inside The Newport in October 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“All staff were emailed all the information we were supplied with at that time and have been told Interpath Advisory would be in contact in due course.

“I understand to date that there has been no contact with staff and have reached out to ask when this will likely be as it is longer than we expected.”

He added: “This is completely new and unfamiliar territory for us in closing a business and are reliant on the information provided to us in turn to share with staff.

‘Very difficult time’ for former owners of The Newport

“I am awaiting further contact with Interpath Advisory for an update regarding this.

“This is not a position we thought we would be in, nor want to put the staff in, especially after their efforts in helping us with the closure of the business.”

Mr Scott – who also runs the Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry and The Newport Bakery – says it has been a “very difficult time” for him, his wife and “those who worked alongside us”.

Jamie and Kelly also own Sandbanks in Broughty Ferry.
Jamie and Kelly also own Sandbanks in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said: “Never did we intend on the closure especially suddenly but as an independent we felt it was the only thing we could do.

“We especially would never have put our staff in such a position knowingly, many of which have worked with us for years and continue to do so.”

The Newport has since been taken over by self-taught chef Gillian Veal, who runs The Parlour cafe in Dundee’s West Port.

Conversation