Celebrity Chef Jamie Scott announces closure of Newport restaurant

Celebrity chef Jamie Scott has announced the closure of his Newport restaurant.

His eatery, The Newport – on High Street – will cease trading on Sunday, April 7 due to rising costs.

In a post on social media, he and his wife, Kelly, said they could “no longer afford” to operate in the building.

‘Profound regret’ as Newport eatery closes

The post said: “With the most profound regret we are informing you of our pending closure.

“This decision has not been taken lightly.

“Unfortunately, in the current climate, we can simply no longer afford to be within our beautiful building.

“The rising costs of all utilities have contributed to this decision, and we have tried our best to overcome or find another way forward to no avail.

“The Newport Bakery & Sandbanks Brasserie will continue, and you’ll find many familiar faces within these businesses going forward.

“We want to thank our team massively. They have been compassionate, kind and supportive as always.

“However, just like ourselves, they are gutted not to see it continue.

“We believe our food and service are at its best, making the decision to close even harder.”

Jamie and Kelly also thanked their loyal customers who were “with us in the good times and rallied behind us in the hard times”.

The post added: “We encourage any customers with gift vouchers to use them by April 7, 2024.

“For any bookings or gift vouchers beyond this date, please do not contact us initially as our team will reach out to you in due course.

“We hope in the final weeks to see as many familiar faces as possible for one last visit to allow us to showcase all that we do.”

Winner of MasterChef, Jamie has been running the restaurant for the last eight years.

Over the years it has picked up awards including the AA Restaurant of the Year for Scotland and three AA rosettes.

Jamie also runs the Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry and The Newport Bakery – which operates throughout Tayside and Fife.