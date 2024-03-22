Celebrity Chef Jamie Scott announces closure of Newport restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Celebrity Chef Jamie Scott announces closure of Newport restaurant

The Newport Restaurant's final day of trading will be on Sunday April 7.

By Kieran Webster
Jamie Scott at The Newport
Jamie Scott at The Newport Restaurant. Image: Alan Richardson

Celebrity chef Jamie Scott has announced the closure of his Newport restaurant.

His eatery, The Newport – on High Street – will cease trading on Sunday, April 7 due to rising costs.

In a post on social media, he and his wife, Kelly,  said they could “no longer afford” to operate in the building.

‘Profound regret’ as Newport eatery closes

The post said: “With the most profound regret we are informing you of our pending closure.

“This decision has not been taken lightly.

“Unfortunately, in the current climate, we can simply no longer afford to be within our beautiful building.

“The rising costs of all utilities have contributed to this decision, and we have tried our best to overcome or find another way forward to no avail.

Jamie Scott outside The Newport.
Jamie Scott has run The Newport for the last eight years. Image: DC Thomson

“The Newport Bakery & Sandbanks Brasserie will continue, and you’ll find many familiar faces within these businesses going forward.

“We want to thank our team massively. They have been compassionate, kind and supportive as always.

“However, just like ourselves, they are gutted not to see it continue.

“We believe our food and service are at its best, making the decision to close even harder.”

Jamie and Kelly also thanked their loyal customers who were “with us in the good times and rallied behind us in the hard times”.

Inside The Newport Restaurant looking out over The River Tay
The Newport boasts stunning views of the Tay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The post added: “We encourage any customers with gift vouchers to use them by April 7, 2024.

“For any bookings or gift vouchers beyond this date, please do not contact us initially as our team will reach out to you in due course.

“We hope in the final weeks to see as many familiar faces as possible for one last visit to allow us to showcase all that we do.”

Winner of MasterChef, Jamie has been running the restaurant for the last eight years.

Over the years it has picked up awards including the AA Restaurant of the Year for Scotland and three AA rosettes.

Jamie also runs the Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry and The Newport Bakery – which operates throughout Tayside and Fife.

