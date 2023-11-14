Former Masterchef winner Jamie Scott opening new bakery in Broughty Ferry

Former Masterchef winner Jamie Scott is bringing festive treats to Broughty Ferry by opening another popular Newport Bakery.

Jamie and wife Kelly will launch a limited-edition Newport Bakery at Altar Group’s offices on Brook Street from Friday.

It will be the Scotts’ fifth artisan bakery in Tayside and Fife, adding to stores in Arbroath, Dundee, Newport-on-Tay and St Andrews.

His founding business, The Newport Restaurant, won a triple AA rosette in September.

It was there the couple launched the first pop-up Newport Bakery, before opening in Newport-on-Tay in February 2020.

Newport Bakery opening Christmas pop-up

But cake and pastry lovers will have to be quick to sample the Scott signature creations as the pop-up bakery is only open for five weeks in the lead-up to Christmas.

Jamie, who won MasterChef in 2014, said: “Our bakeries have proved immensely popular since we first opened a pop-up one at The Newport Restaurant three years ago.

“The demand for our product was so high then that we decided to open a permanent shop in Newport-on-Tay.

“The Newport Bakery brand has flourished ever since and we’ve taken it to Arbroath, Dundee and St Andrews.

“A move to Broughty Ferry for a short taster period in the build-up to Christmas makes a lot of sense as we already have Sandbanks Brasserie in the Ferry.

“Sandbanks offers a high-quality, casual dining experience with incredible views across the Tay and uses locally sourced ingredients and products we carefully create at our other locations.

“Our customers have become accustomed to our signature sourdough and treacle bread in our bakeries or at our restaurants like Sandbanks.

“But for those who haven’t, the Broughty Ferry bakery offers them a chance to sample our handmade, fresh-cooked products to get a taste of the Jamie Scott brand.”

Working with local producers

As well as operating as zero-waste policy, the business also has a fruit collective where customers can donate fruit in exchange for pastries.

Jamie and Kelly also work with local suppliers source ingredients close to home.

Kelly explained the importance of working with local producers.

She said: “We are passionate about working with local producers and playing our part to reduce food miles and waste.

“It’s better for us, better for our customers and, ultimately, better for the world.”

The new pop-up will open at 10am on Friday, and will be open from 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Saturday.