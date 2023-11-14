Former Masterchef winner Jamie Scott opening new bakery in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Masterchef winner Jamie Scott opening new bakery in Broughty Ferry

The new venue, which opens later this week, will be the fifth Newport Bakery in Tayside and Fife.

By Gavin Harper
Jamie Scott is opening a new bakery in Broughty Ferry. Image: Altar Group.
Jamie Scott is opening a new bakery in Broughty Ferry. Image: Altar Group.

Former Masterchef winner Jamie Scott is bringing festive treats to Broughty Ferry by opening another popular Newport Bakery.

Jamie and wife Kelly will launch a limited-edition Newport Bakery at Altar Group’s offices on Brook Street from Friday.

It will be the Scotts’ fifth artisan bakery in Tayside and Fife, adding to stores in Arbroath, Dundee, Newport-on-Tay and St Andrews.

His founding business, The Newport Restaurant, won a triple AA rosette in September.

It was there the couple launched the first pop-up Newport Bakery, before opening in Newport-on-Tay in February 2020.

Newport Bakery opening Christmas pop-up

But cake and pastry lovers will have to be quick to sample the Scott signature creations as the pop-up bakery is only open for five weeks in the lead-up to Christmas.

Jamie, who won MasterChef in 2014, said: “Our bakeries have proved immensely popular since we first opened a pop-up one at The Newport Restaurant three years ago.

“The demand for our product was so high then that we decided to open a permanent shop in Newport-on-Tay.

“The Newport Bakery brand has flourished ever since and we’ve taken it to Arbroath, Dundee and St Andrews.

Jamie Scott behind the counter of his newest venture, the Newport Bakery in Arbroath.
Jamie behind the counter at the Newport Bakery in Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid.

“A move to Broughty Ferry for a short taster period in the build-up to Christmas makes a lot of sense as we already have Sandbanks Brasserie in the Ferry.

“Sandbanks offers a high-quality, casual dining experience with incredible views across the Tay and uses locally sourced ingredients and products we carefully create at our other locations.

“Our customers have become accustomed to our signature sourdough and treacle bread in our bakeries or at our restaurants like Sandbanks.

“But for those who haven’t, the Broughty Ferry bakery offers them a chance to sample our handmade, fresh-cooked products to get a taste of the Jamie Scott brand.”

Working with local producers

As well as operating as zero-waste policy, the business also has a fruit collective where customers can donate fruit in exchange for pastries.

Jamie and Kelly also work with local suppliers source ingredients close to home.

Kelly explained the importance of working with local producers.

She said: “We are passionate about working with local producers and playing our part to reduce food miles and waste.

Jamie Scott will open the pop-up at Altar Group’s premises in Broughty Ferry.

“It’s better for us, better for our customers and, ultimately, better for the world.”

The new pop-up will open at 10am on Friday, and will be open from 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Saturday.

Conversation