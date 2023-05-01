MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry

The Brook Street eatery has been a fixture of the restaurant scene since 2015.

By Laura Devlin
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry from Adam Newth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

MasterChef winner Jamie Scott is taking over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry.

The Brook Street eatery has been a fixture of the restaurant scene since 2015.

But current owner Adam Newth has decided to step away from the business, handing over the keys to his friend and fellow restaurateur Jamie and his wife Kelly.

The couple, who run The Newport Restaurant as well as several bakeries across Tayside and Fife, hope to have the new venture up and running by the end of May.

Jamie Scott plans to open The Tayberry within weeks

Jamie said: “The opportunity presented itself though Adam as he wanted to leave it in good hands.

“The concept is for it to be a lunch and dinner brasserie that will be open seven days a week.

“It’s been a quick process and we are planning to open in the next couple of weeks.”

Opening a restaurant in Broughty Ferry has been a long-held ambition for Jamie, who won MasterChef: The Professionals in 2014.

Adam is stepping back from the business. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

And he hopes the new venture – whose name he is yet to reveal – will bring plenty of new people through the doors.

He said: “We do have a name for the new venture but I’m keeping it close to my chest.

“We are simplifying what we are doing food-wise and are aiming to appeal to everyone really.

“This is going to be a good community rest for all occasions.

“Hospitality has had a bit of a tough deal recently with the rising costs and we want to re-establish how important it can be to the community.”

Jamie also runs The Newport Restaurant. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Outgoing owner Adam, who says he is seeking “new opportunities and a different challenge”, has passed on his best wishes to his successor.

He said: “I will be forever grateful to everyone who has supported me and The Tayberry over the years from my dedicated staff, to suppliers and above all to my customers.

“Our staff are taking a well-earned rest over the next few weeks while Jamie and his team prepare for their relaunch but many familiar faces will be returning to serve you when the restaurant reopens.

“I wish Jamie and Kelly every success in their new venture and look forward to supporting them as a customer for a change, and I hope you will too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Man, 28, in hospital after stabbing in Kirkcaldy
2
Man, 42, scalded with boiling water during Dundee street attack
3
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…
4
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
5
Dundee fans camp overnight in motorhome as tickets go on sale for title decider
6
Cameron Rae’s mum ‘overwhelmed’ as Rangers and Celtic fans pay tribute to Perth man
7
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
8
Dundee man so desperate to escape city multi he smashed police car window to…
9
Thug left peacemaker at Arbroath darts night with broken knuckle
10
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]