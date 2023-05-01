MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

MasterChef winner Jamie Scott is taking over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry.

The Brook Street eatery has been a fixture of the restaurant scene since 2015.

But current owner Adam Newth has decided to step away from the business, handing over the keys to his friend and fellow restaurateur Jamie and his wife Kelly.

The couple, who run The Newport Restaurant as well as several bakeries across Tayside and Fife, hope to have the new venture up and running by the end of May.

Jamie Scott plans to open The Tayberry within weeks

Jamie said: “The opportunity presented itself though Adam as he wanted to leave it in good hands.

“The concept is for it to be a lunch and dinner brasserie that will be open seven days a week.

“It’s been a quick process and we are planning to open in the next couple of weeks.”

Opening a restaurant in Broughty Ferry has been a long-held ambition for Jamie, who won MasterChef: The Professionals in 2014.

And he hopes the new venture – whose name he is yet to reveal – will bring plenty of new people through the doors.

He said: “We do have a name for the new venture but I’m keeping it close to my chest.

“We are simplifying what we are doing food-wise and are aiming to appeal to everyone really.

“This is going to be a good community rest for all occasions.

“Hospitality has had a bit of a tough deal recently with the rising costs and we want to re-establish how important it can be to the community.”

Outgoing owner Adam, who says he is seeking “new opportunities and a different challenge”, has passed on his best wishes to his successor.

He said: “I will be forever grateful to everyone who has supported me and The Tayberry over the years from my dedicated staff, to suppliers and above all to my customers.

“Our staff are taking a well-earned rest over the next few weeks while Jamie and his team prepare for their relaunch but many familiar faces will be returning to serve you when the restaurant reopens.

“I wish Jamie and Kelly every success in their new venture and look forward to supporting them as a customer for a change, and I hope you will too.”