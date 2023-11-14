Anger as council refuses Pitlochry holiday let directly above Booking.com flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Anger as council refuses Pitlochry holiday let directly above Booking.com flat

'It is extremely unfair that someone in the same building has been approved but I haven’t.'

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Struan House, Bonnethill Road, Pitlochry.
Struan House, Bonnethill Road, Pitlochry. Image: Google Street View

A Pitlochry woman says she has been the loser in a “postcode lottery” after her holiday let application was refused.

Lorraine Currie’s plan for flat 4 in Struan House, Bonnethill Road was refused because it went against Perth and Kinross Council policy.

But just four months earlier the council allowed an almost identical application for a holiday let apartment at flat 2 below.

Neither proposal sparked any local objections.

“It appears to be a ‘postcode lottery’,” Ms Currie wrote.

“It is extremely unfair that someone in the same building, at the same time period has been approved but I haven’t.”

Ms Currie’s appeal against the decision will be heard by councillors this week.

Booking.com flat has 86 reviews

She says she had a caravan in Pitlochry for up to 15 years before deciding to buy the one-bedroom first-floor flat for £146,000 in August 2022.

“The plan was to rent the flat out part of the year, whilst the caravan park is open and the flat would remain my residence over the winter period,” Ms Currie explained.

But the idea was complicated by Scottish Government legislation requiring licences for all owners of holiday accommodation in residential properties.

It means that short-term lets in residential properties now require planning consent.

A holiday let plan in Struan House was refused four months after a similar one was accepted. Image: Google Street View

In March 2023 the council gave the owner of flat 2, on the ground floor, permission for a holiday let.

The property has been in use for five years and has 85 reviews on Booking.com with an average rating of 9 out of 10.

Pitlochry holiday let refused

By the time Ms Currie’s proposal was determined by the council, in July 2023, a stricter policy was in place.

The council’s decision statement said: “The recent publication of council draft planning guidance in respect of short-term lets is also notable and indicates the council’s intent in exercising greater control…going forward.”

It added that evidence had emerged of the “proliferation” of short-term lets in Pitlochry since the planning decision at flat 2.

“This…therefore outweighs the planning history whose weight is reduced to moderate within the planning balance,” the statement continued.

Councillors to rule on ‘discriminatory’ decision

Ms Currie says she has paid more than £1,000 on her planning application.

She claims that initial “incorrect advice” from the council delayed its submission.

Perth and Kinross councillors will decide whether to overrule officers’ verdict on Struan House. Image: Google Street View

“If I had been advised by the staff at Perth and Kinross Council in the first place, when applying for a short-term licence, that I required planning permission l would have been ahead of the owner’s application in flat 2,” she wrote.

“I have completed everything asked of me to support my application, to be told my planning permission was refused.

“This decision has been inconsistent and discriminatory, as the owner in the same block of flats has been granted licence and planning permission.”

The council’s local review body will decide in Thursday’s meeting whether to overrule officers and uphold Ms Currie’s appeal.

