Rarely seen pictures show Dundee United fans packed in ‘sardine city’ Dens Park for 1983 title win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Rarely seen pictures show Dundee United fans packed in ‘sardine city’ Dens Park for 1983 title win

These forgotten images chart what happened off the pitch as the United supporters took up every vantage point available when the Tangerines won the league in 1983. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
United fans were everywhere on that momentous day in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
United fans were everywhere on that momentous day in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

May 14 1983 is a date engraved into the psyche of every Dundee United fan.

Some experienced Dundee United’s league title win at Dens Park first-hand.

The majority of Arabs have had to forge their memories from old television footage on YouTube alongside the spine-tingling commentary by Archie Macpherson.

These forgotten images, which have lain in DC Thomson’s archives, chart what happened off the pitch as the United supporters took up every vantage point available.

They have been published to mark 100 years of the club playing as Dundee United.

Some have never been seen before.

After wins against Celtic, Kilmarnock, Morton and Motherwell, United would have to cross the road and beat their rivals in the biggest Dundee derby ever held.

What the other two challengers – Aberdeen and Celtic – did meant nothing.

The league was United’s to lose.

It was ‘sardine city’ inside Dens Park

It was the era of perms, moustaches and ill-fitting shorts.

Nerves were jangling and excitement was building ahead of 3pm as the United supporters surged in a black and tangerine tide towards the ground.

The chanting started at least an hour before kick-off.

Spectators queueing to enter Dens Park for the title-decider. Image: DC Thomson.
Spectators queueing to enter Dens Park for the title-decider. Image: DC Thomson.

By the time the players ran on to the field, 29,106 were in the ground while some watched from the roof of the TC Keay textile engineering factory behind the goal.

The fans were crammed in like sardines.

Those who were present still feel the hairs standing up at the back of their necks when they recall the deafening roar that greeted the teams’ arrival on to the pitch.

There were huge queues with the terracing pay at the gate. Image: DC Thomson.
There were huge queues with the terracing pay at the gate. Image: DC Thomson.

Author, poet and musician Gary Robertson was 16 years old and had left school only two weeks previously with no real hope of a job in Thatcher’s Britain.

“I didn’t really care,” he said.

“I was a skinhead with fire in my belly and my beloved Dundee United were about to become legends.

‘Jam-packed derby fanaticism’ at Dens Park

“We walked up Tannadice Street to Dens Park and didn’t have a hope in hell of getting in the TC Keay end behind the goal.

“We had to settle for a spot somewhere behind United’s dugout.

“It was ‘sardine city’ and the view was bordering on crap but I was inside and I didn’t care.

“I’ll never forget the goose bumps up my arms as I looked around and took in the magnificent portrait of jam-packed derby fanaticism.”

Supporters packed in behind one of the goals, as fans took up every vantage point available. Image: DC Thomson.
The fans took up every vantage point available. Image: DC Thomson.

Lifelong Arab and former club historian Tom Cairns said, on reflection, it was amazing that the police allowed pay at the gate to be an option given the magnitude of the game.

“Everyone of a tangerine persuasion wanted to be at the game,” he said.

You just had to be there that day. You could feel the tension in the air.”

Pat Kelly

“A childhood friend who was working at the British Embassy in Islamabad travelled home for the game but found himself admitted to hospital in Dundee overnight.

“He still made the game!

“Obviously there was also a large turnout of Dundee supporters and the extremely large police presence ensured limited people were lifted over the turnstiles.

Supporters took to the roof to get the best view. Image: DC Thomson.
Supporters took to the roof to get the best view. Image: DC Thomson.

“Many supporters were in the ground by 1.45pm for the 3pm kick-off.

“It was huge — the most important game in United’s history.

“We all had a confidence that we would become champions based on having Jim McLean as our manager and a first-team pool of superb players and not one weak link.

“At the game the atmosphere was electric.”

Ralph Milne got things off to a great start

The journalists sharpened their pencils and prepared to record the match.

And so came the big game.

Ralph Milne took a pass from Paul Sturrock and held off Stewart McKimmie.

Then, as the Dundee defence retreated, he saw Colin Kelly off his line and chipped the ball over his head to give United the lead on four minutes.

Eamonn Bannon's shot is saved but he would score the rebound. Image: DC Thomson.
Eamonn Bannon’s shot is saved but he would score the rebound. Image: DC Thomson.

Seven minutes later David Narey was brought down in the box and referee George Smith pointed to the spot.

Kelly saved Eamonn Bannon’s shot but the winger netted the rebound.

Then, just before the half hour, Iain Ferguson lashed the ball past Hamish McAlpine from 18 yards out and it was 2-1 at half-time.

With Rangers leading Celtic 2-0 at Ibrox, the United fans sat back, confident even a draw would take the title across the road to Tannadice.

However, Celtic scored four goals after the break and were leading 4-2 after 86 minutes.

It was now a question of United holding on.

They did.

A packed section of the Dundee United fans, who were witnessing a moment of history. Image: DC Thomson.
The supporters were witnessing a moment of history. Image: DC Thomson.

Tom said: “At the final whistle it was absolute bedlam — the joy and relief interspersed with United fans running onto the pitch to congratulate their heroes.

“The players left the field then returned with Jim McLean lifted on to their shoulders.

“A champion among champions.

“Police tried to eventually empty the ground and we were some of the last to leave, not wishing the afternoon to ever end.

‘Atmosphere was electric’ as Dundee United chased title

“My family and friends made our way home to my house in Hill Street for tea then on to Fairmuir Park for a kick-about, imagining we were Milne, Narey and Sturrock.

“We then drove through the town watching the celebrations taking place on the streets and were lucky enough to see United striker Davie Dodds looking resplendent in a massive tangerine and black top hat leaving a pub in Rosebank Street.

“We all returned home to celebrate with champagne and watch the TV highlights.”

The title success was crowned in glorious fashion.

Thousands of United fans partied until the wee small hours and some parties in the city’s pubs even spilled out on to the streets following the triumph.

Pat Kelly – author of the book Dundee United Who’s Who – said: “There were far more in Dens Park that day than the official figures say.

“Every United supporter knew the magnitude of what was at stake.

“You just had to be there that day. You could feel the tension in the air.

“The atmosphere was electric from the first kick of the ball.

The United fans sung themselves hoarse during the 90 minutes. Image: DC Thomson.
The United fans sung themselves hoarse during the 90 minutes. Image: DC Thomson.

“When Dundee scored every United supporter felt nervous, no matter what they say.

“When the final whistle blew it was amazing. It took a few minutes for it to sink in.

“It was off to Ferrari’s for a few beers with my mates to celebrate – it took days to recover but it was worth it!”

Dundee United fans ‘knew we were witnessing history’

Dundee journalist Craig Millar said he’d never seen anything like it before.

“I watched the match from the enclosure under the main stand at Dens,” he said.

“The old TC Keay terracing behind the goal was rammed with flag-waving and swaying United fans in a way that I had never witnessed before at either Dens or Tannadice.

The Dundee FC and Dundee United players contest a crossed ball at Dens Park.
United managed to hold on and lift the league championship trophy. Image: DC Thomson.

“It immediately conveyed the feeling that everyone in the ground was witnessing a historic event.

“Ralph Milne’s opening goal was breath-taking.

“But, to me, it was Eamon Bannon’s penalty, at first thwarted by the Dundee goalie, Colin Kelly, but then rammed home on the rebound that really caused an eruption amongst the United supporters.

“Quite awesome to see a so-called provincial club winning the league.

“The next night, as a journalist with The Scotsman, I was at Dundee City Chambers to see the United players and fans receive civic acclamation.”

Fans crowd City Square for the civic ceremony, as an open top bus carrying the Dundee United players arrives.
The players were in high spirits despite the heavy rain on May 15 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

Monsoon rain and even thunder and lightning failed to stop the party.

There were 5,000 United supporters in scenes rarely witnessed in Dundee.

The players, soaked like the fans, seemed similarly oblivious to the downpour as they responded to every cheer.

A weekend which made the team instant heroes.

And something those who were there will never forget.

Tags

Conversation

More from Past Times

Perth is the setting for a crime-writing festival on Saturday. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.
Crime writing festival will bring tales of murder and the macabre to Perth
Brothers in Arms: Bill Stirling (left) and David Stirling in 1940. Image: Gavin Mortimer
Was Perthshire-born army officer the 'real brains' behind the wartime SAS?
Former Royal Navy chef Richard Wilkinson (left) and Squadron Leader Al Frew, Commanding Officer of Leuchars Diversionary Airfield (right) at City Square, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'When I left the military I didn’t think anyone cared’: Tayside and Fife poppy…
Billy Kay
Fife mining disaster was 'prophesied by spey-wife', reveals Billy Kay in new book
The Overgate was known as the "street of streets" in 1938. Image: DC Thomson.
All human life is here... The old Overgate in Dundee was 'the street of…
Honouring the Dundee fallen at Armistice and Remembrance Sunday tributes through the decades
Craig Wighton scores his history-making goal against Raith in 2013. Image: David Young.
Craig Wighton: When 'Doon Derby' hero made history as Dundee's youngest goalscorer
The former Monifieth station is a survivor of the Victorian era. Image: Birkhill SRPS Group.
Here's why the tale of Monifieth train station is a love story that's set…
William B Davis would light up the screen as one of TV's best baddies in The X-Files. Image: Shutterstock.
Cigarette Smoking Man William B Davis found fame in The X-Files and love in…
Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United directors were in tears when Rangers tried to steal Jim McLean

Conversation