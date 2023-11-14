Fife skeleton murder trial — Fraud and theft charges dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife skeleton murder trial — Fraud and theft charges dropped

Allegations David Barnes posed as his alleged victim to collect a Viagra prescription were withdrawn by prosecutors.

By Jamie Buchan
David Barnes is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh
David Barnes is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh

Prosecutors have dropped multiple allegations of theft and fraud against Fife murder accused David Barnes.

A total of 34 charges were withdrawn by the crown on the fourth day of the 33-year-old’s trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Barnes is accused of attacking and murdering Ean Coutts – also known as Ian – before removing his body from his home in Kinglassie using a wheelie bin, and attempting to burn the remains at Whitehill Industrial Estate, Glenrothes.

On Monday, he was formally acquitted of allegations he went on a spending spree with his alleged victim’s Visa debit card.

It was alleged he used the stolen card to withdraw £5,610 from cashpoints throughout Fife.

He was further accused of buying thousands of pounds worth of goods at local outlets – including McDonalds, Morrisons and Boots – and online.

David Barnes
David Barnes denies murder.

Barnes had also faced allegations he posed as his alleged victim to get Viagra on prescription from the Wallsgreen Medical Practice in Cardenden.

It was also alleged he called the Department of Work and Pensions on February 10 2020, pretending to be Mr Coutts.

Prosecutors claimed he told staff he was living in a caravan in England with no access to internet, and no longer needed to claim benefits.

The allegations were dropped by prosecutor Alex Prentice KC as he closed the Crown’s case following four days of evidence.

No defence witnesses

Barnes has elected not to give evidence, solicitor advocate Iain McSporran KC confirmed.

He continues to deny murdering Mr Coutts by unknown means at his home in Main Street, Kinglassie, or somewhere else in Scotland on September 3 2019.

Edinburgh High Court
The trial is taking place at the High Court in Edinburgh.

It is alleged that on the same date, Barnes removed Mr Coutts’ body from the house at Kinglassie using a wheelie bin, before taking his remains to a disused business unit on the edge of Glenrothes and attempting to set fire to them.

Prosecutor claim this was an attempt to defeat the ends of justice by trying to conceal Mr Coutts’ identity and avoid prosecution.

Mr Coutts was 60 when he was allegedly murdered.

The trial previously heard how his skeletal remains were found by explorers in September 2020, triggering a major police investigation.

A facial reconstruction was used as part of a public appeal to identify the body.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston with the facial reconstruction of the remains found in Glenrothes.
Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston with the facial reconstruction of the remains found in Glenrothes.

The trial before Lord Mulholland continues on Wednesday.

