Fife skeleton murder trial — Fraud and theft charges dropped

Prosecutors have dropped multiple allegations of theft and fraud against Fife murder accused David Barnes.

A total of 34 charges were withdrawn by the crown on the fourth day of the 33-year-old’s trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Barnes is accused of attacking and murdering Ean Coutts – also known as Ian – before removing his body from his home in Kinglassie using a wheelie bin, and attempting to burn the remains at Whitehill Industrial Estate, Glenrothes.

On Monday, he was formally acquitted of allegations he went on a spending spree with his alleged victim’s Visa debit card.

It was alleged he used the stolen card to withdraw £5,610 from cashpoints throughout Fife.

He was further accused of buying thousands of pounds worth of goods at local outlets – including McDonalds, Morrisons and Boots – and online.

Barnes had also faced allegations he posed as his alleged victim to get Viagra on prescription from the Wallsgreen Medical Practice in Cardenden.

It was also alleged he called the Department of Work and Pensions on February 10 2020, pretending to be Mr Coutts.

Prosecutors claimed he told staff he was living in a caravan in England with no access to internet, and no longer needed to claim benefits.

The allegations were dropped by prosecutor Alex Prentice KC as he closed the Crown’s case following four days of evidence.

No defence witnesses

Barnes has elected not to give evidence, solicitor advocate Iain McSporran KC confirmed.

He continues to deny murdering Mr Coutts by unknown means at his home in Main Street, Kinglassie, or somewhere else in Scotland on September 3 2019.

It is alleged that on the same date, Barnes removed Mr Coutts’ body from the house at Kinglassie using a wheelie bin, before taking his remains to a disused business unit on the edge of Glenrothes and attempting to set fire to them.

Prosecutor claim this was an attempt to defeat the ends of justice by trying to conceal Mr Coutts’ identity and avoid prosecution.

Mr Coutts was 60 when he was allegedly murdered.

The trial previously heard how his skeletal remains were found by explorers in September 2020, triggering a major police investigation.

A facial reconstruction was used as part of a public appeal to identify the body.

The trial before Lord Mulholland continues on Wednesday.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.