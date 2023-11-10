Fife skeleton murder trial — Ean Coutts body lay so long that cause of death could not be established

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife skeleton murder trial — Ean Coutts body lay so long that cause of death could not be established

Jurors heard that the partly mummified remains were analysed by specialists in an effort to determine a date and cause of death.

By Jamie Buchan
Police used a facial reconstruction to help identify the remains of Ean Coutts.
A skeleton found in a cupboard at a Fife business park was crawling with a colony of about 50 million mutated mites, suggesting it had lain undisturbed for about a year.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard it was “impossible” to establish how the former army man died.

Experts found charring on some parts of the body.

Forensic pathologist Kerryanne Shearer said this may have been a result of someone trying to set fire to the corpse.

David Barnes, 33, is on trial accused of murdering Mr Coutts and then trying to burn his body at the Whitehills Industrial Estate in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

He denies all charges.

Mutant mite infestation

On day three of the trial, Professor Alejandra Perotti, a biologist at Reading University, said that a large colony of mites “in their millions” was found in and around Mr Coutts’ corpse.

Asked by prosecutor Alex Prentice KC if she could estimate how many mites there were, she said “at least 50 million.”

The size of the colony of microscopic arachnids suggested Mr Coutts had died in the autumn or winter of 2019 or early 2020.

Investigators at the Whitehill Industrial Estate, Glenrothes

However, she said it was not possible to pinpoint a precise date of death.

Prof Perotti told the trial that the level of inbreeding amongst the mites – resulting in mutations such as extra legs – suggested the body had been “covered or hidden.”

Solicitor Advocate Iain McSporran KC got Prof Perotti to clarify her report states that death likely occurred “in the very cold months” of autumn or winter.

Charring on body

Dr Shearer told the trial she carried out a post-mortem on the remains.

Jurors were shown a 3D recreation of the skeleton, showing some mummified skin on the back and lower legs.

Dr Shearer, 47, said she was unable to determine a cause of death, and could not say whether Mr Coutts died in natural or unnatural circumstances.

There were no marks or nicks on bones to suggest a stabbing.

Ean Coutts, also known as Ian Coutts

And the body’s larynx and neck bone were intact, suggested he may not have been strangled.

The cause was recorded as “unascertainable.”

Dr Shearer said there was evidence of charring on some areas of soft tissue and bone.

“This indicates that the bones had been exposed to a high heat source,” she said.

Forensic pathologist Dr Kerryanne Shearer
Forensic pathologist Dr Kerryanne Shearer (pictured giving evidence at the Sheku Bayoh inquiry) examined the body.

Asked by Mr Prentice if one possible explanation for the charring was that someone had tried to set fire to the body, Dr Shearer replied: “Yes.”

Allegations of murder, fraud and theft

Barnes is accused of murdering Mr Coutts – also known as Ian – by unknown means on September 3 2019 at either his home in Main Street, Kinglassie, or somewhere else in Scotland.

It is alleged he then removed Mr Coutts’ body from his house using a stolen wheelie bin, before attempting to set fire to his alleged victim’s remains at Whitehill Industrial Estate.

The trial is held at Edinburgh High Court.

Barnes faces a total of 36 charges including accusations he stole his alleged victim’s bank card – before he was allegedly murdered – and went on a spending spree.

It is further alleged he posed as Mr Coutts at Wallsgreen Medical Practice in Cardenden to get Viagra and nicotine patches on prescription.

The trial before Lord Mulholland continues.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

