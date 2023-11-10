Friday court round-up — Licence saved and benefits gained

Ryan Dunnett, 19, admitted assaulting a man in Perth city centre on September 25 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Dunnett, of Charles Street, ran away from police after they came across him punching the man to the head and body.

He was traced at his home address on November 9.

His victim was taken to accident and emergency with a swollen nose and bleeding lip.

Defence solicitor John McGlaughlin, in mitigation, told the court: “He was responding to comments made… he should not have acted as he did.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC imposed a community payback order on Dunnett, sentencing him to 135 hours of unpaid work, to be completed in six months.

Earl’s drink-drive shame

A cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, who was once jailed for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman at an Angus castle, has admitted drink-driving in Perthshire. Simon Bowes-Lyon, the 19th Earl of Strathmore, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to admit being two and a half times over the limit on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

Licence needed for dialysis

An Angus drink-driver has clung onto his licence so he can get to dialysis appointments.

Gavin Robertson, 66, of High Street, Brechin, admitted being in charge of a vehicle on November 28 last year while under the influence of alcohol (62 mics/22).

Forfar Sheriff Court heard police were called to East Mill Road in Brechin just before 12.30am to reports of an argument taking place in the street.

They found Robertson, 66, in the driver’s seat with the engine running and the car was warm to touch.

After failing a breathalyser test, Robertson was taken to police HQ and within a vehicle, told officers his friend stopped him from driving.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said his client had been at the pub with his girlfriend and with a friend.

he could not find his girlfriend, at whose house he was staying and, angered, deceided to drive home.

“His friend stopped him – that brought him to his senses,” said Mr Rennie.

He said Robertson, who attended court wearing a neck brace, has for six years, attended kidney dialysis three times a week in Arbroath and requires his licence.

Mr Rennie added: “He has to drive or rely on friends.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed 10 penalty points on Robertson’s licence – two more would mean an automatic ban – and fined him £360 plus a £20 victim surcharge.

He said: “Unusually, in the particular circumstances I will refrain from disqualifying you.”

Teacher denies claims

A Tayside teacher told a court two women accusing him of sexual assault have conspired to “make up” allegations. Dean Bromage, 35, of Monifieth, denies touching a young woman’s breast during a Salvation Army concert, running his hand up between her legs at another event and exposing his penis to a child in a car at a beach in St Andrews. His trial continues.

Benefits cheat

An Alyth benefit cheat has admitted scamming the public purse out of more than £30,000.

Marie van den Berg was not present at Perth Sheriff Court when her solicitor Mike Tavendale pled guilty to two charges on her behalf.

While living in Strathmore View between 2018 and 2021, van den Berg knowingly failed to give prompt notification to DWP of a change in her circumstances.

She knew failing to declare having capital over the prescribed limit would impact how much income-related Employment and Support Allowance.

By failing to let the government department know, she obtained £20,341.75 to which she was not entitled.

Between 2019 and 2021, the 57-year-old admitted failing to alert Perth and Kinross Council of having capital in excess of the prescribed limit.

She knew this would affect her entitlement to housing benefit and gained £10,435.75 without entitlement.

Sheriff William Gilchrist ordered reports and deferred sentencing until December 6.

Van den Berg must be personally present at the next hearing.

Fife skeleton murder trial

A skeleton found in a cupboard at a Fife business park was crawling with a colony of about 50 million mutated mites, suggesting it had lain undisturbed for about a year. Jurors heard the partly mummified remains of alleged murder victim Ean Coutts were analysed by specialists in an effort to determine a date and cause of death. David Barnes, 33, denies murder and his trial continues.

