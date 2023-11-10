Friday court round-up — Licence saved and benefits gained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friday court round-up — Licence saved and benefits gained

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Ryan Dunnett, 19, admitted assaulting a man in Perth city centre on September 25 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Dunnett, of Charles Street, ran away from police after they came across him punching the man to the head and body.

He was traced at his home address on November 9.

His victim was taken to accident and emergency with a swollen nose and bleeding lip.

Defence solicitor John McGlaughlin, in mitigation, told the court: “He was responding to comments made… he should not have acted as he did.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC imposed a community payback order on Dunnett, sentencing him to 135 hours of unpaid work, to be completed in six months.

Earl’s drink-drive shame

A cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, who was once jailed for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman at an Angus castle, has admitted drink-driving in Perthshire. Simon Bowes-Lyon, the 19th Earl of Strathmore, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to admit being two and a half times over the limit on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

Simon Bowes-Lyon
Simon Bowes-Lyon arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.

Licence needed for dialysis

An Angus drink-driver has clung onto his licence so he can get to dialysis appointments.

Gavin Robertson, 66, of High Street, Brechin, admitted being in charge of a vehicle on November 28 last year while under the influence of alcohol (62 mics/22).

Forfar Sheriff Court heard police were called to East Mill Road in Brechin just before 12.30am to reports of an argument taking place in the street.

They found Robertson, 66, in the driver’s seat with the engine running and the car was warm to touch.

After failing a breathalyser test, Robertson was taken to police HQ and within a vehicle, told officers his friend stopped him from driving.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said his client had been at the pub with his girlfriend and with a friend.

he could not find his girlfriend, at whose house he was staying and, angered, deceided to drive home.

“His friend stopped him – that brought him to his senses,” said Mr Rennie.

He said Robertson, who attended court wearing a neck brace, has for six years, attended kidney dialysis three times a week in Arbroath and requires his licence.

Mr Rennie added: “He has to drive or rely on friends.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed 10 penalty points on Robertson’s licence – two more would mean an automatic ban – and fined him £360 plus a £20 victim surcharge.

He said: “Unusually, in the particular circumstances I will refrain from disqualifying you.”

Teacher denies claims

A Tayside teacher told a court two women accusing him of sexual assault have conspired to “make up” allegations. Dean Bromage, 35, of Monifieth, denies touching a young woman’s breast during a Salvation Army concert, running his hand up between her legs at another event and exposing his penis to a child in a car at a beach in St Andrews. His trial continues.

Dean Bromage (pictured) is accused of sexually assaulting a girl during a Salvation Army concert. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Benefits cheat

An Alyth benefit cheat has admitted scamming the public purse out of more than £30,000.

Marie van den Berg was not present at Perth Sheriff Court when her solicitor Mike Tavendale pled guilty to two charges on her behalf.

While living in Strathmore View between 2018 and 2021, van den Berg knowingly failed to give prompt notification to DWP of a change in her circumstances.

She knew failing to declare having capital over the prescribed limit would impact how much income-related Employment and Support Allowance.

By failing to let the government department know, she obtained £20,341.75 to which she was not entitled.

Between 2019 and 2021, the 57-year-old admitted failing to alert Perth and Kinross Council of having capital in excess of the prescribed limit.

She knew this would affect her entitlement to housing benefit and gained £10,435.75 without entitlement.

Sheriff William Gilchrist ordered reports and deferred sentencing until December 6.

Van den Berg must be personally present at the next hearing.

Fife skeleton murder trial

A skeleton found in a cupboard at a Fife business park was crawling with a colony of about 50 million mutated mites, suggesting it had lain undisturbed for about a year. Jurors heard the partly mummified remains of alleged murder victim Ean Coutts were analysed by specialists in an effort to determine a date and cause of death. David Barnes, 33, denies murder and his trial continues.

Ean Coutts remains were found in Glenrothes.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

