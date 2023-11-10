Wave of relief for Pittenweem family whose home was threatened by sea wall collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Wave of relief for Pittenweem family whose home was threatened by sea wall collapse

A short-term fix will begin more than two weeks after a dramatic collapse left homes just metres from the sea.

By Claire Warrender
Rob Allen reveals the storm damage to the sea wall at the end of his garden.
Rob Allen reveals the storm damage to the sea wall at the end of his garden. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Work to repair traumatic storm damage that left homes in Pittenweem just metres from the sea is finally set to begin.

Fife Council has confirmed it will begin a short-term fix of the collapsed sea wall next week.

Longer-term measures to ensure the wall’s stability will then be considered.

The storm-hit Pittenweem sea wall in front of Rob and Catherine's house.
The storm-hit Pittenweem sea wall in front of Rob and Catherine’s house. Supplied by Rob Allen .

Pittenweem couple Rob Allen and Catherine Hughes revealed they were losing 20cm of garden ground a day following the dramatic subsidence almost two weeks ago.

Rob was standing on the sea wall, which runs behind their home, when it collapsed beneath him on October 29.

The coast had been battered by Storm Babet and then an extremely high spring tide in the preceding days.

And a neighbouring building is now perilously close to the edge.

Pittenweem sea wall repairs follow ‘painfully slow’ process

Rob, Catherine and daughter Lilia, 16, endured several sleepless nights as the council worked to ascertain ownership of the affected land before deciding whether to step in.

The family called for emergency protective measures amid fears for the stability of their B-listed home.

The view from the end of the family's garden where the footpath has disappeared
The view of Pittenweem sea wall damage from the end of the family’s garden . Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And this week they criticised the “painfully slow” process as they continued to wait for news.

However, the council’s head of service John Mitchell said on Friday: “We are working to develop a solution that will help to stabilise and protect the breach in the coastal wall behind properties in Abbey Wall Road and The Gyles.

“Initially this is likely to be a short-term repair that can be delivered relatively quickly, taking the restricted access into account, with work starting next week.

“We’ll also be considering future long-term measures and will keep residents informed throughout.”

Call for review of coastal erosion policy to cut future delays

East Neuk and Landward councillor Sean Dillon said it was a relief to see action finally being taken.

But he called on Fife Council to review its coastal erosion policy to prevent any future confusion over land ownership.

The Liberal Democrat councillor said: “Clearly there are questions to be asked of departments to ensure any future incidents do not have to suffer from similar delays.

“Given we’re likely to see more instances in the future with a warming planet, it’s vital we undertake work now.

“Therefore, I will be asking for a review of the council’s policy on coastal erosion.

“And I’ll request that work is undertaken to map the ownership of land along our coastline.”

