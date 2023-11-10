Wave of relief for Pittenweem family whose home was threatened by sea wall collapse

Work to repair traumatic storm damage that left homes in Pittenweem just metres from the sea is finally set to begin.

Fife Council has confirmed it will begin a short-term fix of the collapsed sea wall next week.

Longer-term measures to ensure the wall’s stability will then be considered.

Pittenweem couple Rob Allen and Catherine Hughes revealed they were losing 20cm of garden ground a day following the dramatic subsidence almost two weeks ago.

Rob was standing on the sea wall, which runs behind their home, when it collapsed beneath him on October 29.

The coast had been battered by Storm Babet and then an extremely high spring tide in the preceding days.

And a neighbouring building is now perilously close to the edge.

Pittenweem sea wall repairs follow ‘painfully slow’ process

Rob, Catherine and daughter Lilia, 16, endured several sleepless nights as the council worked to ascertain ownership of the affected land before deciding whether to step in.

The family called for emergency protective measures amid fears for the stability of their B-listed home.

And this week they criticised the “painfully slow” process as they continued to wait for news.

However, the council’s head of service John Mitchell said on Friday: “We are working to develop a solution that will help to stabilise and protect the breach in the coastal wall behind properties in Abbey Wall Road and The Gyles.

“Initially this is likely to be a short-term repair that can be delivered relatively quickly, taking the restricted access into account, with work starting next week.

“We’ll also be considering future long-term measures and will keep residents informed throughout.”

Call for review of coastal erosion policy to cut future delays

East Neuk and Landward councillor Sean Dillon said it was a relief to see action finally being taken.

But he called on Fife Council to review its coastal erosion policy to prevent any future confusion over land ownership.

The Liberal Democrat councillor said: “Clearly there are questions to be asked of departments to ensure any future incidents do not have to suffer from similar delays.

“Given we’re likely to see more instances in the future with a warming planet, it’s vital we undertake work now.

“Therefore, I will be asking for a review of the council’s policy on coastal erosion.

“And I’ll request that work is undertaken to map the ownership of land along our coastline.”