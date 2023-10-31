Fears for Pittenweem homes as ‘traumatic’ storm damage leaves them just metres from the sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears for Pittenweem homes as ‘traumatic’ storm damage leaves them just metres from the sea

Part of the village sea defence collapsed as it was battered by waves on Sunday.

By Claire Warrender
Pittenweem residents fear their homes are at risk.

Several homes in Fife’s East Neuk have been left precariously close to the sea following the dramatic collapse of coastal defences.

One Pittenweem house now lies just a metre from the edge after a huge chunk of concrete gave way during Sunday’s high tide.

And other at-risk homes include the 17th century Gyles House, which features in many classic pictures of Pittenweem harbour.

Pittenweem homes are at risk following serious storm damage at the weekend.

One resident, Rob Allen, was standing on the sea wall when it collapsed beneath him on Sunday afternoon.

He suffered cuts and bruises and said it was a miracle he wasn’t more seriously injured.

However, Rob says Fife Council is ignoring pleas for emergency help to shore up the area in a bid to protect the homes.

He said: “It’s been a pretty traumatic couple of days.

“My house is not one of the most at risk but the end of my garden has disappeared.”

Holiday-makers had to move out of home

The Fife and Tayside coast was battered by colossal waves on Sunday, just days after flooding caused by Storm Babet.

It left many shorelines vulnerable and communities across the area are counting the cost.

Rob said the Pittenweem situation is particularly alarming.

Residents are calling for emergency protection.

“There are around five homes affected,” he said.

“Some are holiday homes and holiday makers, who only arrived on Sunday, had to be moved out.

“They had just checked in to the building which is closest to the hole.

“It was left to me to contact their agent for them.”

Fears Storm Ciaran will make situation worse

Rob added: “The Gyles House is Grade-A listed but the back of it is now in serious trouble.

“The nearest house is probably about a metre or so from the sea.

The Gyles House, to the right of the picture, is now in peril as a result of the Pittenweem storm damage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Obviously the weather isn’t as extreme as it was at the moment but the forecast is pretty bad.

“It’s now just loose soil under there so, if it’s left, it will keep being eroded.

“It needs some kind or emergency protection and we’ve reached out for support.

“We’re upset because they’re not really interested.”

Pittenweem storm damage situation is a ‘major threat’

It is understood Fife Council has arranged an inspection.

However, they have yet to comment officially.

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain described the situation as “extremely serious”.

Wendy Chamberlain MP

And she said it posed a major threat to surrounding houses.

The Liberal Democrat MP added: “Following contact from a constituent, my staff and I have engaged with Fife Council and local councillors to ascertain who is responsible for the collapsed sea wall.

“I understand that Fife Council arranged for an inspector to attend but I have had no further update.

“I call on Fife Council as a matter of urgency to confirm responsibility for the sea wall so that measures can be put in place to prevent further erosion.”

