Fears for Pittenweem homes as ‘traumatic’ storm damage leaves them just metres from the sea

Several homes in Fife’s East Neuk have been left precariously close to the sea following the dramatic collapse of coastal defences.

One Pittenweem house now lies just a metre from the edge after a huge chunk of concrete gave way during Sunday’s high tide.

And other at-risk homes include the 17th century Gyles House, which features in many classic pictures of Pittenweem harbour.

One resident, Rob Allen, was standing on the sea wall when it collapsed beneath him on Sunday afternoon.

He suffered cuts and bruises and said it was a miracle he wasn’t more seriously injured.

However, Rob says Fife Council is ignoring pleas for emergency help to shore up the area in a bid to protect the homes.

He said: “It’s been a pretty traumatic couple of days.

“My house is not one of the most at risk but the end of my garden has disappeared.”

Holiday-makers had to move out of home

The Fife and Tayside coast was battered by colossal waves on Sunday, just days after flooding caused by Storm Babet.

It left many shorelines vulnerable and communities across the area are counting the cost.

Rob said the Pittenweem situation is particularly alarming.

“There are around five homes affected,” he said.

“Some are holiday homes and holiday makers, who only arrived on Sunday, had to be moved out.

“They had just checked in to the building which is closest to the hole.

“It was left to me to contact their agent for them.”

Fears Storm Ciaran will make situation worse

Rob added: “The Gyles House is Grade-A listed but the back of it is now in serious trouble.

“The nearest house is probably about a metre or so from the sea.

“Obviously the weather isn’t as extreme as it was at the moment but the forecast is pretty bad.

“It’s now just loose soil under there so, if it’s left, it will keep being eroded.

“It needs some kind or emergency protection and we’ve reached out for support.

“We’re upset because they’re not really interested.”

Pittenweem storm damage situation is a ‘major threat’

It is understood Fife Council has arranged an inspection.

However, they have yet to comment officially.

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain described the situation as “extremely serious”.

And she said it posed a major threat to surrounding houses.

The Liberal Democrat MP added: “Following contact from a constituent, my staff and I have engaged with Fife Council and local councillors to ascertain who is responsible for the collapsed sea wall.

“I understand that Fife Council arranged for an inspector to attend but I have had no further update.

“I call on Fife Council as a matter of urgency to confirm responsibility for the sea wall so that measures can be put in place to prevent further erosion.”