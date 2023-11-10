Surprises galore for centenarian Betty at Arbroath care home

An Angus care home celebrated its first ever centenarian with an afternoon of surprises for popular resident Betty Enticott.

The 100-year-old was thrilled when her daughter, grand-daughter and great-grandchildren arrived from England at Balhousie Monkbarns in Arbroath.

It was the first in a series of surprises on Friday afternoon for the music-loving Londoner who fell in love with Scotland.

Next to pop their head round the door were youngsters from nearby Timmergreens Primary School.

The primary has struck up a special relationship with the care home through an inter-generational project.

And Betty in particular has built a close bond with some of the children, which made their presence extra special.

Betty and her fellow residents were then treated to an afternoon of music by local band Pepperpot.

She has been a resident at Monkbarns since 2018.

From London originally, Betty was a dressmaker in her younger years.

She met her late husband, Reginald, in the queue at the local cinema.

They married in 1942 while Reg was in the Royal Tank Corps during the Second World War and had two children, Brenda and John.

Betty moved to Monifieth with her son’s family in later life and has remained in the area ever since.

‘Wonderful’ lady

She is the first centenarian at Monkbarns, which has been operating for more than a decade.

Home manager Karen Lovett said: “We are so delighted to be celebrating our first ever 100th birthday at Balhousie Monkbarns with the wonderful Betty.

“She is a remarkable lady and we’re proud to be able to offer her and her family such a special celebration today along with our staff, residents and the pupils from Timmergreens Primary.

“Also, you can’t beat some live music!”