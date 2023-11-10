Surprises galore for centenarian Betty at Arbroath care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Surprises galore for centenarian Betty at Arbroath care home

Betty Enticott is the first resident at Balhousie Monkbarns care home in Arbroath to reach the 100-year milestone.

By Graham Brown
Centenarian Betty with great grandchildren Joe and Izzy Banham-Hall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Centenarian Betty with great grandchildren Joe and Izzy Banham-Hall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

An Angus care home celebrated its first ever centenarian with an afternoon of surprises for popular resident Betty Enticott.

The 100-year-old was thrilled when her daughter, grand-daughter and great-grandchildren arrived from England at Balhousie Monkbarns in Arbroath.

It was the first in a series of surprises on Friday afternoon for the music-loving Londoner who fell in love with Scotland.

Arbriath 100-year-old Betty Enticott
Betty with her family and Timmergreens Primary School birthday guests at Balhousie Monkbarns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Next to pop their head round the door were youngsters from nearby Timmergreens Primary School.

The primary has struck up a special relationship with the care home through an inter-generational project.

Betty Enticott 100th birthday in Arbroath.
Timmergreen Primary pupil Charlie Reeve, 8, hands over a gift to Betty at the 100th birthday party. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And Betty in particular has built a close bond with some of the children, which made their presence extra special.

Betty and her fellow residents were then treated to an afternoon of music by local band Pepperpot.

She has been a resident at Monkbarns since 2018.

From London originally, Betty was a dressmaker in her younger years.

She met her late husband, Reginald, in the queue at the local cinema.

Arbriath centenarian Betty Enticott.
Grandson-in-law Ed, great grandaughter Izzy, grand-daughter Nikki Banham-Hall, daughter Brenda Douglas and great grandson Joe Banham-Hall with centenarian Betty. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

They married in 1942 while Reg was in the Royal Tank Corps during the Second World War and had two children, Brenda and John.

Betty moved to Monifieth with her son’s family in later life and has remained in the area ever since.

‘Wonderful’ lady

She is the first centenarian at Monkbarns, which has been operating for more than a decade.

Home manager Karen Lovett said: “We are so delighted to be celebrating our first ever 100th birthday at Balhousie Monkbarns with the wonderful Betty.

“She is a remarkable lady and we’re proud to be able to offer her and her family such a special celebration today along with our staff, residents and the pupils from Timmergreens Primary.

“Also, you can’t beat some live music!”

