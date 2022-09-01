Watch as Arbroath pensioner, 93, fulfils lifelong dream with motorbike ride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watch as Arbroath pensioner, 93, fulfils lifelong dream with motorbike ride

By Ben MacDonald
September 1 2022, 5.30am Updated: September 1 2022, 10.26am

A 93-year-old Arbroath woman has fulfilled a lifelong dream by taking a ride on a motorbike.

Catherine Wallace – known as Kit – was surprised with the trip by staff at Monkbarns Care Home.

She shared her desire to climb on board a motorcycle having grown up around bikes and after watching a performance by bikers on an outing to the circus.

Kit emerging from Monkbarns Care Home to see the trike.
The Arbroath pensioner was shocked to learn she was going for a ride on the motorcycle.

Angela Crosby, the home’s activities co-ordinator, organised the ride alongside senior carer Kath Cargill.

Angela told The Courier: “Her dad owned bikes and she had an old boyfriend who was a biker but her dad forbade her from getting on them.

“She was brought up around the vehicles and she’s always had a passion for them.

“Her granddaughter’s husband brought his bike on one visit and that passion was reignited.

Kit being helped on to the trike.
Kit gets set to ride with relatives including granddaughter Kerry Jones, who joined her on the journey.
Kit gets set to ride with relatives including granddaughter Kerry Jones, who joined her on the journey.

“She said she would love to get on the back of one and, with her birthday approaching, we thought it would be amazing to see if we could contact anyone to help out.”

Angela put a message out on Facebook and Nyree Aitken – a member of the Davidson Legacy Preservation Group – got in touch to organise the trip on a three-wheeled Boom trike driven by Andy Harper.

Kit had previously met Andy at a bike event in the town – and told how it was her dream “to sit in the back with the wind blowing through her hair”.

Kit and Kerry head off on their trip.
The pair were taken on a ride through the town.

After being surprised with the trip, Andy then took Kit for a drive through the town where she has lived for all her life.

Granddaughter Kerry Jones joined Kit on the journey.

She told The Courier: “She absolutely loved it. It was fantastic to see her smiley face and she kept asking if I could see the wind blowing in her hair.

“She smiled all the way and waved to everyone we passed.”

