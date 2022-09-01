Watch as Arbroath pensioner, 93, fulfils lifelong dream with motorbike ride

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 93-year-old Arbroath woman has fulfilled a lifelong dream by taking a ride on a motorbike.

Catherine Wallace – known as Kit – was surprised with the trip by staff at Monkbarns Care Home.

She shared her desire to climb on board a motorcycle having grown up around bikes and after watching a performance by bikers on an outing to the circus.

Angela Crosby, the home’s activities co-ordinator, organised the ride alongside senior carer Kath Cargill.

Angela told The Courier: “Her dad owned bikes and she had an old boyfriend who was a biker but her dad forbade her from getting on them.

“She was brought up around the vehicles and she’s always had a passion for them.

“Her granddaughter’s husband brought his bike on one visit and that passion was reignited.

“She said she would love to get on the back of one and, with her birthday approaching, we thought it would be amazing to see if we could contact anyone to help out.”

Angela put a message out on Facebook and Nyree Aitken – a member of the Davidson Legacy Preservation Group – got in touch to organise the trip on a three-wheeled Boom trike driven by Andy Harper.

Kit had previously met Andy at a bike event in the town – and told how it was her dream “to sit in the back with the wind blowing through her hair”.

After being surprised with the trip, Andy then took Kit for a drive through the town where she has lived for all her life.

Granddaughter Kerry Jones joined Kit on the journey.

She told The Courier: “She absolutely loved it. It was fantastic to see her smiley face and she kept asking if I could see the wind blowing in her hair.

“She smiled all the way and waved to everyone we passed.”