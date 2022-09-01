Call for action to reopen East Neuk playpark closed for seven weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Fife

Call for action to reopen East Neuk playpark closed for seven weeks

By Claire Warrender
September 1 2022, 5.50am Updated: September 1 2022, 10.46am
Children have been locked out of the Cellardyke playpark for seven weeks.
Children have been locked out of the playpark for seven weeks. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

A Fife housebuilder has pledged to repair an East Neuk playpark closed for seven weeks.

Muir Homes erected a six-foot fence around the Cellardyke park for safety reasons but never returned

It’s understood there is a problem with a broken bin and a bolt missing from a piece of play equipment.

The Cellardyke playpark is fenced off.
The Cellardyke playpark is fenced off. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.

It meant children were unable to play there during the entire school summer holiday.

And while many of them can see it from their bedroom windows, it remains out of bounds.

The playpark was built as part of the Silverdykes housing development in Cellardyke.

And its upkeep is still the responsibility of Fife-based Muir Homes.

Cellardyke parents contacted The Courier for help this week.

And the housebuilder finally agreed to start work on site on Thursday.

‘An eyesore since day one’

Daryl Wilson, secretary of Anstruther, Cellardyke and Kilrenny Community Council, says the housebuilder ignored their pleas.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s been like that since the beginning of the school holidays,” she said.

Daryl, whose house overlooks the park, added: “Muir Homes haven’t answered any communication I’ve sent on behalf of the community council.

Daryl Wilson at the playpark.
Daryl Wilson is annoyed at the ongoing Cellardyke playpark closure. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

“It’s usually a busy, busy park and it’s where the kids would have spent their summer holidays.

“It’s sitting there on their doorsteps but they’ve not been able to access it.”

Daryl said the householders in the development pay a factor’s fee and insurance to ensure the green spaces are looked after.

“Muir Homes is still responsible for all the green spaces around the park,” she said.

“It’s been an eyesore since day one and it’s overgrown with weeds.

“I can’t tell you how many emails I’ve sent over and over and they’ve ignored them all.

“We just want them to fix the problems so the playpark can reopen.”

Muir Homes customer care manager Jim Bruce said work would be completed on Thursday and the park would be inspected before the fencing is removed.

