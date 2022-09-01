Call for action to reopen East Neuk playpark closed for seven weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife housebuilder has pledged to repair an East Neuk playpark closed for seven weeks.

Muir Homes erected a six-foot fence around the Cellardyke park for safety reasons but never returned

It’s understood there is a problem with a broken bin and a bolt missing from a piece of play equipment.

It meant children were unable to play there during the entire school summer holiday.

And while many of them can see it from their bedroom windows, it remains out of bounds.

The playpark was built as part of the Silverdykes housing development in Cellardyke.

And its upkeep is still the responsibility of Fife-based Muir Homes.

Cellardyke parents contacted The Courier for help this week.

And the housebuilder finally agreed to start work on site on Thursday.

‘An eyesore since day one’

Daryl Wilson, secretary of Anstruther, Cellardyke and Kilrenny Community Council, says the housebuilder ignored their pleas.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s been like that since the beginning of the school holidays,” she said.

Daryl, whose house overlooks the park, added: “Muir Homes haven’t answered any communication I’ve sent on behalf of the community council.

“It’s usually a busy, busy park and it’s where the kids would have spent their summer holidays.

“It’s sitting there on their doorsteps but they’ve not been able to access it.”

Daryl said the householders in the development pay a factor’s fee and insurance to ensure the green spaces are looked after.

“Muir Homes is still responsible for all the green spaces around the park,” she said.

“It’s been an eyesore since day one and it’s overgrown with weeds.

“I can’t tell you how many emails I’ve sent over and over and they’ve ignored them all.

“We just want them to fix the problems so the playpark can reopen.”

Muir Homes customer care manager Jim Bruce said work would be completed on Thursday and the park would be inspected before the fencing is removed.