Fife churches and community centres could become ‘warm banks’ this winter as energy bills soar

Fifers could be offered the use of “warm banks” in the community as energy prices soar this winter.

Churches, community centres and libraries are among locations being considered to help those struggling with the cost of living.

Fife Council has been discussing options with various groups across the region.

Food and other forms of support may also be provided.

Fife is one of several authorities across the UK talking about setting up so-called warm banks to help people worried about energy bills.

Similar to food banks, they allow people to spend their days in public buildings where they don’t have to pay for heating.

With the energy price cap expected to rise by 80% to £3,549 on October 1, many are likely to be plunged into fuel poverty.

Details of which buildings could become Fife warm banks have yet to be decided.

But council officials have already been tasked with finding funds to enable them to go ahead.

Fife warm banks will help tackle cost of living

The idea is one of a number of initiatives to be discussed by councillors at a Fife Council cabinet committee on September 22.

A budget of £10 million has been set aside to help tackle poverty in the region.

And the aim is to help communities recover from the Covid pandemic while tackling the cost of living crisis.

Fife Council leader David Ross said proposals to address further gaps in provision would also be brought forward.

“The cost of living needs to be tackled urgently,” he said.

“We’ll be looking at funding things like warm spaces.

“There have been discussions with churches and other voluntary groups that have centres.

“We’re also looking at our own centres to provide somewhere people can go for a bit of respite if they’re struggling with heating their own homes.

“Libraries are another possibility.

“The social contact will be important as well.”

Mr Ross said other measures were already under way, including a £5.3m investment to support low income families.

The UK Government has been warned the cost of living crisis will worsen unless it provides more support.