VIDEO: Arbroath band Pepperpot pen song for Dick Campbell’s hero Lichties

Dick Campbell’s men have been celebrated in song by one of the town’s most popular bands.

Ahead of Arbroath’s table-topping trip to Kilmarnock, Brian Lyons and Darin Bell recorded a tune they hope will ring through the town if the Lichties realise their Premiership dream.

The pair are better known as Pepperpot and for 40 years have been performing together throughout Angus and across Scotland.

Darin came up with the Arbroath song this week and it has become an instant Facebook hit with Lichties around the globe.

Due to the success of the Arbroath FC team and everyone connected with the club I quickly wrote this little song the other day…Hope you like it and it spurs us all on to support them in their bid to achieve the undreamable end to the season..C'MON ARBROATH!!!!!!!!!! Posted by Pepperpot on Thursday, 21 April 2022

But the duo will have to follow the nailbiting Killie clash from afar since they have a gig on Friday night.

A victory will put Campbell’s side in the Championship driving seat with a game to go.

Brian said: “We usually rehearse once a week and Darin came in with this so we recorded it and put it up.

“It’s been a great reaction so we’re really pleased if folk are enjoying it.

“The whole season is an amazing achievement for Arbroath.

“There’s a real buzz about the town, everybody’s talking about it.

“We’re playing up in Banchory but we’ll be following how things are going.

“But I’ve got next Friday off because I’ve friends coming up from Liverpool next week to go to the game at Gayfield.

“They’re Everton supporters and their club was founded in the same year as Arbroath – 1878 – so they come up here for the odd game.

“Whatever happens it’s just been a crazy season.”

Began Pepperpot as teenagers

Darin, 56, and Brian, 57, struck up a friendship in 1982 through their shared love of music.

And from gigging as teenagers in local pubs before they were able to legally buy a pint, they have gone on to enjoy a successful career as professional musicians.

They have played alongside Arbroath Scots music legend Andy Stewart, the Alexander Brothers and the Average White Band.

“The pandemic was strange but it’s great to be back to it now,” said Brian.

“Forty years ago we had no plan to do this as a job.

“But we still love doing it and lockdown really brought that home.”

The new tune is another addition to the songbook on the Gayfield terraces.

Earlier this season fans recorded a ‘Smokies and Wine’ version of the Neil Diamond hit, Sweet Caroline.

Here’s the songsheet for Pepperpot’s tribute to the Lichties:

Arbroath, we support you

We’ll follow you forever, heroes in Maroon

Scotland’s Declaration, was signed here in our toon

Arbroath, we support you

Your name went down in history, and cannot be ignored

36, with no reply, against the Bon Accord

Gayfield is a fortress, the wind comes off the sea

But there’s no place in Scotland, that we would rather be

All the teams that come here, hate the wind and moan

But we just play them off the park and send them off back home

Our players are only part time, and all still have to work

Which proved to be a handful for Bone, McGrain and Kirk

Henderson, McGlashan and Baikie tried their best

To take Arbroath up through the leagues, and rise above the rest

Then back in 2016, Dick Campbell came on board

And since that day, he’s beat the lot and to the top we’ve soared

Forget your Glasgow Rangers and Glasgow Celtic too

Cause we support the Lichties, we’re Arbroath through and through