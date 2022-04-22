Cooking on a Budget: A Scotch lamb pitta salad recipe for using up the last of your delicious roast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Cooking on a Budget: A Scotch lamb pitta salad recipe for using up the last of your delicious roast

By Brian Stormont
April 22 2022, 11.45am
Scotch lamb pitta salad.
Calling all foodies who always aim to make the most of leftover grub and cut down on food waste – we have the perfect dish for you.

This tasty recipe from The Scotch Kitchen utilises leftover roast leg of lamb to make a lunch that is absolutely packed with flavour thanks to black olive tapenade and feta cheese.

It is a must-try for using up those dinner leftovers – and ensures no waste.

For more tips and information on what you can do to save food, save money, save the earth go to:

Scotch lamb pitta salad

Ingredients

  • 300g cold roast leg of Scotch Lamb, thickly sliced
  • 4 pitta breads
  • 1 small Romaine lettuce, shredded
  • 1 small red onion, finely sliced
  • 4 heaped tsp black olive tapenade
  • 100g feta cheese, cubed
  • Halved cherry tomatoes, optional

Method

  1. Heat a griddle pan over a medium to high heat and sear the lamb slices for a minute or two, turning until nicely browned and heated through. Do this in batches, covering with foil to keep warm in the meantime.
  2. Pop the pittas in the toaster till softened and warmed through.
  3. Split and stuff each pitta with a handful of shredded lettuce, onion and feta.
  4. Divide the warm meat slices equally between the pitta pockets and top the meat with a dollop of the tapenade, serving straight away.

For more recipes…

