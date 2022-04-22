Dundee need cup-final mentality for relegation Dee-day clash with St Johnstone says boss Mark McGhee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dundee FC

Dundee need cup-final mentality for relegation Dee-day clash with St Johnstone says boss Mark McGhee

By George Cran
April 22 2022, 12.00pm Updated: April 22 2022, 1.30pm
Dundee winger Paul McMullan takes on Callum Booth of St Johnstone.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee has urged his players to treat Saturday’s St Johnstone clash like a cup final.

With the club’s Premiership status on the line, victory is everything. Anything less would leave the Dark Blues teetering on the brink of relegation.

Taking a cup final mentality to preparations ahead of the contest is a must for the Dens Park squad insists McGhee.

“It is not just about Saturday but also their preparations,” the experienced manager said.

“There is no point in playing it down and saying it is only another three points because it is more than that.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee.
Cup final

“It is a cup final and we are prepared to take that on as a cup final.

“We hopefully have five cup finals coming.

“I have been talking to them since Monday about the players that have played in these big games and one-off games, like semi-finals and finals.

“Nobody has to tell you about what to do because you wake up and you know what you need to do.

“You are playing in a promotion game or relegation match like this and nobody should need to remind you.

“I have been preaching to them to do things a little bit differently to treat it like you were playing at Hampden in a cup final.

“You would be doing things differently, more and things slightly better.

“I am just asking them to think about the game in this way.”

‘Don’t be embarrassed to try hard’

Since that talk with the players on Monday, McGhee says he has sensed a different attitude about the squad in training.

Though he will rely on his experienced players, the former Scotland assistant insists the youthful members of the team will be just as important this weekend.

“We will be demanding and looking for consistency,” McGhee added.

“Even in the small things like the little passing drills, we want to do things with a bit more intensity.

Dundee teen Josh Mulligan
Dundee teen Josh Mulligan.

“Even one or two of the young lads because one of the things they do when they are with the more experienced players is they can be a wee bit embarrassed to try hard.

“I said that to Josh Mulligan the other day.

“One of the things I said to the young boys is don’t be embarrassed about working hard because the older players will respect you for it.

“They won’t ridicule you and we were trying to get that intensity into them.

“If we approach the whole week like that then we should go into the game in the right frame of mind.”

