Cooking on a Budget: Revive your leftovers by recreating this vegetarian minestrone verde soup

By Brian Stormont
March 25 2022, 11.45am
Vegetarian minestrone verde soup.
Vegetarian minestrone verde soup.

Not sure what to do with the odd bits of food left in your fridge? Whether it’s your leftover Sunday roast or chilli con carne, there are plenty of ways you can revive your leftovers and turn them into a tasty meal.

The Scottish Government’s latest food waste campaign, in partnership with Zero Waste Scotland, is encouraging people to love their leftovers – and with this recipe for vegetarian minestrone verde soup, you certainly will.

This is a great way to use up any leftover pasta. As well as peas, you can add whatever frozen veg you have such as green beans. You can also make a non-vegetarian version by adding in any leftover meat.

Vegetarian minestrone verde soup

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp of olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 vegetable stock cubes
  • 100g frozen peas
  • 50g green beans, chopped
  • 50g asparagus, chopped
  • 1 courgette, chopped
  • 2 celery sticks, chopped
  • 100g leftover cooked pasta
  • 6 basil leaves

Method

  1. Fry the onion and garlic in the olive oil.
  2. Add 1 litre of water, the stock cubes, all remaining vegetables and bring to the boil.
  3. Add the pasta to the pan and simmer for approximately 20 minutes.
  4. Tear up the basil leaves and add to the soup for the last 5 minutes of cooking.
  5. Serve with a sprinkling of parmesan cheese (optional).

For more recipes…

