Comfort Food Friday: Get some comfort in your tummy and pocket with this butter prawn curry

Ordering takeaways can be an indulgent treat or a frazzled parent’s family dinner.
But when money is tight or you’re trying to be healthy, making something delicious at home can be a great alternative to help you save both your wallet and your waistline, without compromising on flavour.
Professional food blogger and best-selling author Pip Payne (The Slimming Foodie) has collaborated with ilumoni to serve up this delicious recipe using store-cupboard ingredients and some key fresh items which are ideal for a tasty meal full of comfort that the family will love.
This curry came in at £4.65 per person by buying all the ingredients. It will be cheaper still given you won’t need to buy the spices again for a while.
Easy butter prawn curry
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 300g cooked and peeled king prawns
For the prawn marinade:
- 300g fat-free Greek yoghurt
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 tsp sweet paprika
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ lemon, juiced
For the curry:
- 1 tsp butter
- 1 large onion, peeled and finely diced
- 500g butternut squash, diced into 1cm pieces
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 5cm piece ginger, peeled and grated
- 1 green chilli, deseeded and finely diced
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 1 teaspoon fenugreek
- 300ml hot chicken stock
- 2 tbsp tomato purée
- 1 tsp mango chutney
- 3 tbsp single cream
To serve:
- Lightly toasted flaked almonds
- Fresh coriander
Method
- Make up the marinade by mixing all of the ingredients into a large bowl, then add in the king prawns and set them aside to marinade for at least 20 minutes.
- Melt the butter in a sauté pan, and add in the onion and butternut squash cubes. Fry these gently for 10 minutes, stirring regularly.
- After 10 minutes, add in the garlic, ginger and green chilli, as well as the garam masala and fenugreek, and stir fry for two minutes.
- Pour in the chicken stock, and stir through the tomato purée. Allow to simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add in the prawns as well as all of the marinade, and simmer for 15-20 minutes, until the sauce has thickened and the butternut squash is tender. Keep stirring regularly.
- Stir through the mango chutney.
- Add in the single cream, and stir through the curry.
- Serve immediately scattered with toasted flaked almonds and fresh coriander.
This is best served with basmati rice, white or brown.