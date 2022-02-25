Comfort Food Friday: Keep the heat up with this curried leek and lentil soup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comfort Food Friday: Keep the heat up with this curried leek and lentil soup

By Brian Stormont
February 25 2022, 11.45am
Curried leek and lentil soup.

With the recent storms we have been suffering, I have found myself heading back into the kitchen looking for easy, tasty comforting food.

Leeks are wonderful in a soup and in season in the UK right through until April. You can pick them up for a reasonable price in most supermarkets at the moment.

This curried leek and lentil soup recipe from britishleeks.co.uk, which combines the leeks with some lentils and some easy to obtain spices, is a great winter warmer for those days when the storm is battering down your door.

Curried leek and lentil soup

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 1 large leek, base and green end, finely diced
  • Large thumb sized piece of ginger, finely chopped
  • 1 green or red chili, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp plant-based butter or olive oil
  • 4 large cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 400g tin of chickpeas (240 drained)
  • 1 tsp paprika (smoked or hot)
  • ½ tsp cumin
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp curry powder (optional)
  • 550ml veg stock (water and a stock cube)
  • 200g pack pre-cooked lentils (substitute for 150g uncooked red split lentils)
  • 400ml full fat coconut milk

Method

  1. Start by finely chopping the leeks, chili and ginger, then add to a large pot with 1 tbsp of plant-based butter or olive oil, fry on a medium heat for around 6 minutes.
  2. Mince the garlic then add to the pot, cook for a few minutes before adding the chickpeas, paprika, cumin, turmeric and curry powder.
  3. Toss together then add in the vegetable stock, precooked lentils and simmer for 5 minutes before adding the coconut milk.
  4. Leave on a low-medium heat (you don’t want the coconut milk to bubble) taste testing along the way, season with salt and pepper.
  5. When it’s seasoned to taste, serve up and serve with fresh coriander, chili flakes, pepper and a tsp of the coconut cream from the tin.
  6. If you’re using dried lentils, add them to a pot of water, soak for around 15-20 minutes, drain and then wash again before adding to the soup. Add an additional 300-400ml vegetable stock as the dried lentils will still.

