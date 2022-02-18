Comfort Food Friday: Treat yourself to Kate Humble’s easy tray pizza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comfort Food Friday: Treat yourself to Kate Humble’s easy tray pizza

By Karla Sinclair
February 18 2022, 11.45am
Kate Humble’s easy tray pizza.
Kate Humble’s easy tray pizza.

This tasty and fuss-free pizza recipe is sure to impress the whole family.

“I’ve always felt mildly panicked at the thought of making pizza,” admits nature presenter Kate Humble.

“I blame my lurking fear of dough and kneading and all those things. But this is a great, stress-free way of making pizza for a gang without any fancy equipment. Better still, because you are making one big tray of pizza, no one has to wait for their pizza to be ready while everyone else is tucking into theirs.

Kate Humble.

“And although it might not win prizes in Naples for authenticity, it is still that winning combination of a pungently sweet tomato sauce, cheese and luscious toppings on a thin, tasty dough. That needs no kneading. Need I say more?! It does, however, need at least three hours to rise, so don’t think you can whizz this up for an instant supper.”

If you prefer to have your main meal during the day then this tray pizza can also double up as the perfect lunch, or even brunch.

For more tasty ideas when it comes to comfort food, take a look at the previous recipes we’ve featured in this series.

Kate Humble’s easy tray pizza

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

For the dough:

  • 500g strong white bread flour
  • 1tbsp fine sea salt
  • 7g fast-action dried yeast
  • 5tbsp olive oil
  • 330ml warm water

For the tomato sauce:

  • 400g can good-quality tomatoes
  • 1 garlic clove, grated or minced
  • 2tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 4 basil leaves, finely torn
  • Salt and pepper

For the toppings:

  • 300g mozzarella, sliced
  • A selection of toppings, such as:
  • Chargrilled artichokes
  • Roasted red peppers
  • Semi-dried tomatoes
  • Roasted garlic
  • Herbs
  • Rocket

Method

  1. In a large bowl, mix the flour, salt and yeast until everything is evenly distributed. Add two tablespoons of the olive oil and the warm water and mix together really well until you have a smooth ball of dough. It is a bit of a sticky and messy process, but it will all come together. Or you can do it in a food processor if you have one.
  2. Once your dough is ready, pour three tablespoons of the olive oil on to your largest baking tray (ideally around 45x30cm) and spread it over the entire tray using your hands.
  3. Put the ball of dough on to the tray and roll it in the oil to coat. Squash and stretch the dough into a small, roughly rectangular shape, similar to that of your tray. It won’t stretch to the edges at this point. You’re just after a shape that is similar to your tray, but smaller.
  4. Cover loosely with oiled cling wrap and leave in a warmish place to rise for at least three hours or up to 12 hours.
  5. Meanwhile, make the tomato sauce. Pour the can of tomatoes into a bowl and add the garlic, olive oil, half a teaspoon of salt and the basil leaves.
  6. Using your hands, squash the tomatoes until finely pulped. You can use a stick blender if you prefer, but a bit of texture here is quite nice, so doing it by hand is best. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. You will have more sauce than you need, but it freezes really well and defrosts quickly, so you’ll have a handy supply for your next pizza, or you can use it for a quick pasta supper.
  7. Once your proving time is up, and the dough has risen to at least double its size and is spreading out on the tray, preheat your oven to its highest setting. Place a shelf on one of the bottom rungs of the oven.
  8. Gently stretch the dough to the edges of the tray. Try not to knock out too much of the air. Leave it somewhere warm while you assemble all your toppings, so once you come to make your pizza you can do it as speedily as possible.
  9. Once ready, spread a thin layer of the tomato sauce on to the dough, leaving a clean rim around the edge which will be the crust.
  10. Top with the slices of mozzarella and anything else you like (although please resist the urge for pineapple). Then put in the oven for 10 minutes. Check it at this point to see if your pizza base has turned golden. If it hasn’t, give it a few more minutes.
  11. Remove from the oven and slide on to a wooden board for everyone to help themselves. No knives or forks needed, but napkins, or possibly bibs, are advised!

Home Cooked: Recipes From The Farm by Kate Humble is published by Gaia, priced £25. Photography by Andrew Montgomery. Available now.

