Comfort Food Friday: Put a little blue cheese on the menu with this Wellington recipe

When a Wellington dish is on the menu, be prepared to witness your guests grin from ear to ear.

It’s especially a given when steak and blue cheese are in the mix.

This recipe from elite-imports-limited.co.uk, which makes two Wellingtons, features both of these ingredients as well as chestnut mushrooms and onion – what’s not to love?

A tasty way to use blue cheese on any day of the year, they only need 17-20 minutes in the oven before you can tuck right in.

Individual steak and Cambozola Wellingtons

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

½ small onion

100g chestnut mushrooms

1 tsp butter

2 beef sirloin steaks

2 sheets puff pastry

100g Cambozola, sliced

1 medium egg, beaten

Method

Finely chop the onion and mushrooms separately, using a food processor if necessary. Cook the onion in the butter, for five minutes, until softened. Add the mushrooms, season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Keep cooking until there is no moisture left from the mushrooms. Set aside to cool. Turn up the heat, season the steak with sea salt and freshly ground pepper, then sear in the same pan, for a minute on each side. Set aside to cool. Preheat the oven to 220C/200 Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7. Cut out two ovals from the pastry that are 3cm larger than the steaks. Then cut out two more ovals that are about 5cm larger than the steak. Place the smaller ovals on to a baking sheet and place the steaks into the centre of each. Spoon over the mushrooms, keeping it on top of the steak. Top with the Cambozola. Brush a little of the beaten egg around the exposed pastry, then place the second piece of pastry over the top. Press around the edges then trim off the excess pastry and seal the edges with a fork. Score the tops with a criss-cross pattern. Brush all over with the beaten egg and use a sharp knife to cut small holes into the top of each Wellington. Bake in the oven for 17 minutes for medium rare or 20 minutes for medium. Rest for five minutes before serving.

