The best food and drink to try on a day in the East Neuk

The East Neuk of Fife is known for its picturesque walks and coastal views, but do you know what food and drink is on offer?

To help you plan your next visit to the East Neuk, I have put together a guide for the area’s best food and drink.

Will one of these spots become your new favourite?

Breakfast

8am to 11am

The Waves Café is perfect for quality, no-nonsense grub for breakfast.

Their most popular items are a bacon or scrambled egg roll. Have you ever had a scrambled egg roll before?

You’ll find them inside the Scottish Fisheries Museum, and they’re open from 10am – 4pm.

Address: Scottish Fisheries Museum Trust, St Ayles, Harbourhead, Anstruther KY10 3AB

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

If you’re still hungry, but it’s too early for lunch, the Clock Tower Café is an ideal place to visit for coffee and cake.

You can’t beat a scone, can you? And the fruit scones from this Pittenweem café are sizeable.

They also offer a range of homebakes, like traybakes and cakes.

They also serve brunch and lunch.

Address: 15 High St, Pittenweem, Anstruther KY10 2LA

The Baern Café & Bakery is a must try spot for your coffee and cake fix in the East Neuk.

You can find them at Bowhouse, a bustling producer hub which hosts regular markets at the weekend.

Address: Bowhouse, East Neuk, St Monans, Anstruther KY10 2DB

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

For lunch on your day in the East Neuk, quaint café Bread and Butter is a great choice.

They serve delicious cakes, wraps, sausage rolls and small plates.

Address: 5 Rodger St, Cellardyke, Anstruther KY10 3DU

You just can’t visit the East Neuk without paying a visit to the Anstruther Fish Bar.

This award-winning chippy is well-loved in the region, and rightly so.

It is my personal favourite chippy in the East Neuk too, serving perfectly battered haddock, fluffy-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside chips.

Plus, you can take a seat inside, or perch yourself on one of the benches overlooking the harbour while you enjoy your excellent supper.

Address: 42 – 44 Shore St, Anstruther KY10 3AQ

For a classy lunch on your day in the East Neuk, Dory Bistro and Gallery is well worth a visit.

There are dishes on offer like the Pittenweem crab bisque, and monkfish served with fire-roasted red pepper and smoky chilli sauce, roast potato wedges and wilted greens.

Or you could go for Cumbrae oysters, followed by the pan-fried fish of the day.

You could try the mackerel, which is a freshly landed fish caught just off the Isle of May in the Firth of Forth.

Address: 15 East Shore, Pittenweem, Anstruther, KY10 2NH

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Fans of all things sweet will need to try out Scoop when snack time rolls around.

The Instagrammable ice cream parlour serves a delicious Mr Whippy, as well as a range of other ice cream flavours and sweets.

They also serve milkshakes, bubble waffles and dog-friendly ice cream.

Again, it is ideally situated opposite the harbour. Why not grab yourself a cone and head for a walk along beside the water?

Address: 29 Shore St, Anstruther KY10 3AQ

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

For dinner on your trip to the East Neuk, you can’t go wrong with the drool-worthy food at Ox and Anchor in Anstruther.

They started up as a food truck but opened a restaurant last summer.

One of their most popular items is the Bad Mother Clucker burger.

It’s a buttermilk chicken burger, served with house buffalo hot sauce and slaw. Yum!

They also serve wings, hot dogs – or as they call them, “dugz” – loaded fries and more.

Address: 28 Shore St, Anstruther KY10 3AQ

Another East Neuk favourite is The Ship Inn in Elie.

There’s plenty of Scottish seafood on offer, including Cumbrae oysters, and local shellfish such as grilled Pittenweem lobster, served with garlic butter.

It’s ideal for a date night or a special occasion as it’s a wee bit on the pricier side, but the gorgeous view out onto Elie Bay is worth it.

Address: The Toft, Elie, Fife KY9 1DT

Drinks

8pm till late

Local bar The Ship Tavern is ideal for bringing your day trying out East Neuk food and drink to a close.

They play live music, serve cocktails with a view of the harbour, plus you can dine out al fresco in the sunshine.

The cocktails are popular, and are made with hand-squeezed fruit juice.

Other drinks you can try include Reaper’s Rum from St Andrews, which many enjoy on the rocks, or with ginger ale or cola.

They also serve Selkirk’s Island wines, Cruzcampo Spanish lager and Neck Oil from Beavertown, to name just a few.

Address: 49 Shore St, Anstruther KY10 3AQ

There’s also the Dreel Tavern, an Anstruther pub and beer garden.

They have an extensive drinks menu, including some quirky cocktails, including the Keep it Dreel.

This sweet drink combines Kahlúa, Absolut vanilla vodka, Frangelico liqueur, milk and cream.

But they also serve a classic margarita and espresso martini if you’re more of a creature of habit.

Address: 16 High St W, Anstruther KY10 3DL

Have any other East Neuk food and drink recommendations? Let us know in the comments below.