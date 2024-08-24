The return of doughnut ice cream sandwich from St Andrews institution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The return of doughnut ice cream sandwich from St Andrews institution

The Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnut is a sweet staple - would you try it like this?

The iconic fudge doughnut ice cream sandwich from Fisher and Donaldson has returned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Fudge doughnuts from Fisher and Donaldson are legendary – but what about the ones with ice cream inside?

“We started it during Covid, as just a bit of fun,” Fisher and Donaldson managing director Chloe Milne tells me, “it was an idea that came about one day.

“We asked: what if we put ice cream in the middle of this instead of the custard filling?”

If the fudge doughnuts weren’t big enough for you, the Fife bakery has now brought back the doughnut ice cream sandwich – stuffed with two heaped scoops of Luvians vanilla ice cream.

However, some customers think the well-loved bake shouldn’t be changed.

“There are die hard, original fudge doughnut fans that won’t even try it,” says Chloe.

“They say ‘don’t change something’. But we’re not doing it instead of, it’s as well as.”

Chloe Milne, managing director of Fisher and Donaldson, eyes up the fudge doughnut ice cream sandwich.
And the doughnuts don’t magically appear on the shelves either.

There is a team of Fisher and Donaldson bakers who work through the night to create all the baked goods we enjoy the next morning.

The bakers make thousands of fudge doughnuts every night.

The busiest day of the week in the Fife bakeries and cafes is Saturday. So that makes the busiest night of the week Friday.

The team make 5,000 fudge doughnuts every Friday, ready for hungry customers on Saturday.

The enormous fudge doughnuts are a staple in Fife, and are what many think of when they first think of St Andrews and food.

“It’s part of being a student in the town,” adds Chloe, “having your first fudge doughnut.

“And now we have fans all over the world.”

What did I think of the Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnut ice cream sandwich?

I tried the Fisher and Donaldson summer special for the first time on my latest visit to St Andrews.

The fudge doughnut ice cream sandwich is enormous, and has quite a weight to it when you pick it up.

It’s pretty big for one person, so I would recommend cutting it in half, unless you’re absolutely starving on your visit.

The fudge doughnut ice cream sandwich from Fisher and Donaldson, St Andrews.
The doughnut is light and fluffy and packed with sweetness.

If you’re a fan of the custard filling, you’ll be disappointed to find out that it has been replaced with the ice cream for this treat. But for me – not the biggest custard fan – I welcomed this replacement.

The creaminess of Luvian’s ice cream provides a reprieve from the intense sweetness of the doughnut, and pairs perfectly.

I’d recommend taking this to eat at the beach – if you can avoid the seagulls!

