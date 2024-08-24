Running is in the blood for Kirkcaldy Paralympian Ben Sandilands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Running is in the blood for Kirkcaldy Paralympian Ben Sandilands

Ben, 21, will compete in the 1,500m in Paris, cheered on by his parents, grandparents and siblings.

Ben Sandilands running in Beveridge Park.
Ben runs in Beveridge Park where his talent was first spotted. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

For Kirkcaldy Paralympian Ben Sandilands running is in the blood.

The 21-year-old’s parents and siblings are avid runners and cyclists. Sister Katie, 17, has won her fair share of medals on the track.

And Ben’s great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, both George Sandilands, were also competitive runners.

Ben was only nine years old when his talent was spotted at a run in Beveridge Park near where he lives.

When his natural talent was spotted

The family were at the annual Boxing Day handicap race organised by Fife Athletics Club.

Mum Claire, 49, says: “That’s when we began to realise he had a natural talent.

Ben Sandilands at garden table with his parents
Ben at home with parents Rory and Claire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“He came round that one lap and I was thinking Ben’s already here, that’s incredible. Somebody from Fife AC spotted him. He approached us and said Ben should join [coach] Steve Doig’s group.

“And he never looked back.”

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Ben will compete in the 1,500m in the Paralympics, which begin in Paris on Wednesday.

He will be in the T20 class for those with intellectual impairment as he has autism, dyslexia and dyspraxia.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place in the same venues as the Olympics.

Family support in the Stade de France

Ben’s Team GB athletics teammates include Hannah Cockroft, Dan Greaves and Jonnie Peacock.

Claire, Ben’s dad Rory, 47, his siblings Jake,19, and Katie, and his grandparents Tony and Jenny Sandilands will be in the Stade de France to cheer him on in his race on September 6.

Claire says: “We’re delighted for Ben, super proud.”

Ben Sandilands of Great Britain and Northern Ireland wins the Men's 1500m T20 final
Celebrating victory in the Para Athletics World Championships last year. Image: David Winter/Shutterstock.

Ben all but secured his selection for Team GB when he won the Para Athletics World Championships in the same arena in Paris last year. He broke his European T20 1,500m record then with a time of 3 minutes 42.52 seconds.

Initially he was overwhelmed by the expectation of having to do the same in front of a far, far larger crowd.

But now he feels “nervous excited”. He says: “I’ve got two races coming up so I’m focusing on them first and then I’ll focus on the Paralympics.

“I won’t put too much pressure on myself.”

Ben Sandilands running in Beveridge Park
Ben often runs in the park near his Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Claire says Ben has put his early worries about the pressure aside. “He’s come to terms with it now, he’s just going to run his race. The biggest accolade is to get there.”

Ben says his family’s support and shared love of lacing up their trainers has helped him excel in the sport.

Claire and Rory say they have enabled Ben to pursue his talent but credit the dedication of Fife AC coach Steve Doig for developing it.

Dog Logie is not left out when the family run. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Former town planner Claire and Rory, who works in finance, excelled at sport in their youth. Claire did interschool running and athletics and Rory played tennis for Scotland.

So they encouraged an active lifestyle in their children, with activities also including rugby, swimming, mountain-biking and netball.

After that fateful Boxing Day race, when he sped round the circuit, Ben began to focus his energy on running.

‘I can’t keep up with him on a bike!’

Claire says: “I used to go out on my bike with Ben as he ran. I can’t keep up with him even on a bike now!”

Both Rory and Claire are members of the Kirkcaldy Wizards running club and the family do sometimes run together.

But Rory quips: “Not with him [Ben], I’d need a bike!

“Katie and I go out sometimes. She’s much faster than me but I can keep up.”

Sometimes the family will do Parkrun together, with even Logie the dog joining in.

Ben with mum Claire, sister Katie, dog Logie and dad Rory at Aviemore Parkrun in December. Image: Claire Sandilands.

Rory says: “Running is very much part of our lives; it has to be.”

Ben trains every day except Sundays, twice on Thursdays.

That includes three or four times a week on the track at Pitreavie Athletics Centre in Dunfermline with Steve’s group. He competes around the UK.

And his parents take him wherever he needs to be.

Dedication, commitment and a top coach

Rory says: “Claire has driven to Durham on a Monday night for a 400m run.

“That’s two or three hours down there, running for two minutes and then back again!”

Ben’s talent, says Rory, has been built by dedication and commitment – both his own and that of his supporters.

“You can have all the talent in the world but you have to have dedication.

Award-winning coach Steve Doig. Image: sportscotland/Team Scotland.

“We’ve supported that but the real driver is Steve Doig, his coach.

“Training is never cancelled, regardless of the weather.

“He is so committed and because he’s there all the time, everyone in his group is there all the time. There’s a great bond between them all.”

Steve was named coach of the year in the Scottish Sports Awards in December.

He also trains reigning Paralympic champion in the T20 1,500m, Owen Miller MBE.

Ben Sandilands, right, with team-mates Owen Miller, left, and Steven Bryce.
Ben with fellow para athletes coached by Steve Doig, Owen Miller, left, and Steve Bryce. Image: Steve Doig.

For Ben, a horticulture student at SRUC Elmwood, it’s his passion for the sport that drives him.

It’s where he excels and his training gives him the routine he needs in his life.

He says: “I just love running.”

Claire says: “Running gives him confidence and he enjoys it.

“He enjoys it so much that he forgets any worries.”

Ben’s race, the T20 1,500m men’s final, is due to start at 9.43am on Friday September 6 (UK time).

