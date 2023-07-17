Coach ‘ecstatic’ as Fife para athlete Ben Sandilands wins World Championship gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coach ‘ecstatic’ as Fife para athlete Ben Sandilands wins World Championship gold

Kirkcaldy's Ben, 19, was one of three Fife AC athletes trained by Steve Doig to compete in the Paris event.

By Claire Warrender
Ben Sandilands of Great Britain and Northern Ireland wins the Men's 1500m T20 final
Ben Sandilands of Great Britain and Northern Ireland wins the Men's 1500m T20 final. Image: David Winter/Shutterstock

Fife teenager Ben Sandilands broke his own European record to claim gold at the Para Athletics World Championship in Paris.

And coach Steve Doig could not have been more proud as he watched the Kirkcaldy athlete set a new T20 1,500m record of 3 minutes 42.52 seconds during his debut appearance at the event.

Ben Sandliands on his way to clinching gold in Paris.
Fife athlete Ben Sandliands on his way to clinching gold in Paris. Image: David Winter/Shutterstock

He said: “I’m pretty ecstatic to be honest with you.

“He set a European record at the Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai in March.

“And today he was even quicker and managed to set a new European record.

Ben Sandliands with his gold medal.
Ben with his gold medal. Image: Supplied by Steve Doig.

“He’s very happy about it.”

The Kirkcaldy 19-year-old produced a late burst in the final 150m, coming from fifth place to defeat 2016 Paralympic gold medallist Mikey Brannigan of the United States.

“He has lightning speed at the end of a race and he won by a good 10 or 12 metres,” said Steve.

Three Fife runners in World Championship final

His Fife AC training partners, current Paralympic champion Owen Miller and Steven Bryce, competed alongside him in the event for athletes with intellectual impairments.

Owen took seventh place, with Steven finishing 13th.

Ben Sandilands, right, with team-mates Owen Miller, left, and Steven Bryce.
Ben Sandilands, right, with team-mates Owen Miller, left, and Steven Bryce. Image: Supplied by Steve Doig.

All three runners train under Steve at Pitreavie in Dunfermline.

The club said it was an amazing achievement to have three athletes in a world final.

However, Steve refused to take credit and put the success down to the athletes’ hard work and a dose of luck.

“Good luck is the secret,” he said.

“All three train with a mainstream training group at Pitreavie and it’s a very inclusive group.

“Everyone gets on together.”

Ben Sandilands always showed promise

Steve said Ben had shown promise on the track from a young age.

“He has has been running with Fife AC for around 10 years,” he said.

“He’s always been decent. He’s won Scottish age group titles as he’s come through the ranks.

“And he won group events for Scottish schools.

“He’s just kept going and now he’s world champion.

“We’re all very happy for him, although Owen is a bit disappointed to come seventh.”

All three will be in action again this Sunday as they line up for the Diamond League in London.

