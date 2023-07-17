Dunfermline’s Ewan Otoo ready for another tough Viaplay Cup test after using Fife derby as barometer

Dunfermline were given their first taste of the standard they will face in the upcoming season.

It’s just a slightly bigger step up for Ewan Otoo, who joined the Pars on loan in February before signing a three-year deal with the club during the summer.

Before that, he’d been a regular for Celtic B that included a loan to Clyde in 2021.

He coped well with the charged Fife derby atmosphere on Saturday – helping the side to a bonus-point win – and is looking to carry that on to newly promoted League One Annan Athletic on Tuesday night.

“I think it will be another tough test,” he said. “There is a quick turnaround from Saturday to Tuesday.

“We will be looking to do the right things: recovery and prepare for that game. Hopefully we get another positive result.

“That’s what pre-season prepares you for. I didn’t actually feel too bad, I felt quite good physically out there so hopefully it will be the same on Tuesday.”

Even though it is still extremely early, they passed that first test of what’s to come in the forthcoming league campaign.

🎥 Watch both the goals from yesterday's 1-1 draw with Raith Rovers. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 (Footage: @ViaplaySportsUK) pic.twitter.com/MmFL2ds0XW — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) July 15, 2023

“To get a positive result is good for the confidence going forward,” added Otoo.

“We knew that it would be a challenge.

“We know Raith are an established Championship side so we know playing against them is a good opportunity to test what we are all about.

“We will just take it game by game but it was a good start.

“We have had a very good pre-season, the boys have applied themselves very well and we were raring to go on Saturday.

“There were plenty of positives for the team in general. I think there is stuff we can work on as a team.

“Individually, I am always trying to improve and I know that I can always get better in different ways.”

Otoo started Saturday’s match in midfield – a slightly less familiar position to him in his time at Dunfermline Athletic so far – before slotting into the back three to see the game out.

The 20-year-old has also played both full-back positions since first appearing for the club earlier in the year.

“I am just happy to play wherever the gaffer needs and wants me to play,” he said.

“I see myself as a versatile player; however, I am able to help the team I am happy to do that. I enjoy playing football wherever I’m playing.”