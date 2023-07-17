Dunfermline’s Ewan Otoo ready for another tough Viaplay Cup test after using Fife derby as barometer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline’s Ewan Otoo ready for another tough Viaplay Cup test after using Fife derby as barometer

The versatile Par was pleased with the side's efforts against "an established Championship side".

By Craig Cairns
Ewan Otoo challenges Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline were given their first taste of the standard they will face in the upcoming season.

It’s just a slightly bigger step up for Ewan Otoo, who joined the Pars on loan in February before signing a three-year deal with the club during the summer.

Before that, he’d been a regular for Celtic B that included a loan to Clyde in 2021.

He coped well with the charged Fife derby atmosphere on Saturday – helping the side to a bonus-point win – and is looking to carry that on to newly promoted League One Annan Athletic on Tuesday night.

Ewan Otoo trains with his Dunfermline team-mates. Images: SNS.
“I think it will be another tough test,” he said. “There is a quick turnaround from Saturday to Tuesday.

“We will be looking to do the right things: recovery and prepare for that game. Hopefully we get another positive result.

That’s what pre-season prepares you for. I didn’t actually feel too bad, I felt quite good physically out there so hopefully it will be the same on Tuesday.”

Even though it is still extremely early, they passed that first test of what’s to come in the forthcoming league campaign.

“To get a positive result is good for the confidence going forward,” added Otoo.

“We knew that it would be a challenge.

“We know Raith are an established Championship side so we know playing against them is a good opportunity to test what we are all about.

“We will just take it game by game but it was a good start.

“We have had a very good pre-season, the boys have applied themselves very well and we were raring to go on Saturday.

“There were plenty of positives for the team in general. I think there is stuff we can work on as a team.

“Individually, I am always trying to improve and I know that I can always get better in different ways.”

Otoo started Saturday’s match in midfield – a slightly less familiar position to him in his time at Dunfermline Athletic so far – before slotting into the back three to see the game out.

Ewan Otoo challenges Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline star Ewan Otoo challenges Raith Rovers’ Dylan Easton. Image: SNS.

The 20-year-old has also played both full-back positions since first appearing for the club earlier in the year.

“I am just happy to play wherever the gaffer needs and wants me to play,” he said.

“I see myself as a versatile player; however, I am able to help the team I am happy to do that. I enjoy playing football wherever I’m playing.”

