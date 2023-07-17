World Karate Championships in Dundee hailed ‘best ever’ in event’s history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World Karate Championships in Dundee hailed ‘best ever’ in event’s history

More than 5,000 athletes descended on the city for the 11th annual WUKF World Karate Championships.

By Laura Devlin
The four day event has been hailed as the 'best ever'. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
The four day event has been hailed as the 'best ever'. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The organisers of the world karate championships have hailed the Dundee event as the “best ever” in its history.

More than 5,000 athletes descended on the city for the 11th annual WUKF World Karate Championships.

The event was held over four days at the Dundee Ice Arena. It was the second time the championships have taken place in the city.

A total of 62 federations from across five continents were in attendance, making it one of the largest martial arts competitions in the world.

The competitors in action on the final day of competition. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
More than 5,000 athletes took part. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
An Olympic style opening ceremony kicked off the event on Thursday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Speaking after the event, WUKF World President Dr Liviu Crisan said the athletes had been “incredibly welcomed” by Dundee.

“This event has been the best ever competition in our history and we were welcomed incredibly by the city of Dundee”, Dr Crisan said.

“Congratulations to all who took part and thanks to the amazing hosts Kanzen Karate who delivered this fantastic event for the WUKF.

“Some amazing memories were made and thank you Dundee.”

This year’s event is the second time the championships have been held in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
WUKF World President Dr Liviu Crisan said the athletes had been “incredibly welcomed” by the city.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
The championships were formally opened by deputy first minister Shona Robison. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Dundee charity Kanzen Karate was the host organiser for the 2023 event, having been instrumental in bringing the tournament to the city for the first time five years ago.

And Roy O’Kane, chief officer at Kanzen Karate, said everyone involved was “delighted” by its success.

Some of the medals on display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
The judges comparing scoring. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

He added: “It has been the best week ever and we were delighted with the success of the event.

“Thanks to everyone who pulled together to make this event a success and especially to my own team at Kanzen Karate who have worked to hard to deliver this.

“I’m so proud of what we have been able to achieve in doing this and I wish all athletes and teams the safest of travels home.”

