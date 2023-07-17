World Karate Championships in Dundee hailed ‘best ever’ in event’s history

The organisers of the world karate championships have hailed the Dundee event as the “best ever” in its history.

More than 5,000 athletes descended on the city for the 11th annual WUKF World Karate Championships.

The event was held over four days at the Dundee Ice Arena. It was the second time the championships have taken place in the city.

A total of 62 federations from across five continents were in attendance, making it one of the largest martial arts competitions in the world.

Speaking after the event, WUKF World President Dr Liviu Crisan said the athletes had been “incredibly welcomed” by Dundee.

“This event has been the best ever competition in our history and we were welcomed incredibly by the city of Dundee”, Dr Crisan said.

“Congratulations to all who took part and thanks to the amazing hosts Kanzen Karate who delivered this fantastic event for the WUKF.

“Some amazing memories were made and thank you Dundee.”

Dundee charity Kanzen Karate was the host organiser for the 2023 event, having been instrumental in bringing the tournament to the city for the first time five years ago.

And Roy O’Kane, chief officer at Kanzen Karate, said everyone involved was “delighted” by its success.

He added: “It has been the best week ever and we were delighted with the success of the event.

“Thanks to everyone who pulled together to make this event a success and especially to my own team at Kanzen Karate who have worked to hard to deliver this.

“I’m so proud of what we have been able to achieve in doing this and I wish all athletes and teams the safest of travels home.”