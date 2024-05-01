Plans to demolish former Oxygen nightclub in Dundee for affordable housing withdrawn

An application to demolish a former Dundee nightclub and build social housing in its place has been withdrawn by developers.

Proposals to the raze the former Oxygen nightclub on Brown Street were first unveiled in December 2022.

A full planning application was submitted to Dundee City Council a year later on behalf of Edinburgh-based Cullross Ltd.

Under the proposed plans, 63 affordable flats and four workshops would have been built on the site.

However, the demolition of the Brown Street building – a former Territorial Army drill hall which dates back to 1909 – drew an objection from Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The public body, which is responsible for safeguarding Scotland’s built heritage, argued the building makes a “significant and positive contribution” to the Blackness conservation area.

Writing in an objection letter submitted to the local authority, HES said its “eclectic Edwardian design” gave the building a distinctive appearance.

And this, combined with its previous use as a drill hall, meant 60 Brown Street has “social, historic and architectural value”, HES added.

The public body instead called for “revaluation” of reusing the building for business and said it would be happy to discuss “alternative approaches and any revised schemes” with Dundee City Council and the developers.

It’s unclear if the withdrawal is related the objection lodged by HES or if the developers plan to resubmit the application at a later date.

The withdrawn application had sought permission to build a mix of one, two, and three bedroom flats on the site.

A rooftop terrace and a large courtyard to the rear of the development was also included in the plans.

Before becoming Oxygen nightclub, it was was known as Dirty Den’s and before that The Fountain – which was Scottish Disco of the Year in 1984.

When The Fountain opened in November 1983, it was the first club to have lasers as part of the lightshow.

A fire in June 1985 caused extensive damage and completely destroyed the roof.

Representatives of Cullross Ltd could not be reached for comment.