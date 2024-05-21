Car crashes into railings in Dundee as fire crews called to scene

A car has crashed into railings near Dundee Waterfront.

Two fire crews and police were called to the scene near the Premier Inn on Riverside Drive at around 9.15am on Tuesday.

A red car appeared to have crashed through the railings in the central reservation.

No one is thought to have been injured.

Two fire engines called to Riverside Drive crash

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 9.14am about a one-vehicle crash on Riverside Drive.

“We sent two appliances.

“People had got out the car by the time we got there.

“We left the scene at 9.47am.

“The matter is in the hands of police.”

A witness said: “It looks like a car on the eastbound side has crashed through the central reservation barriers.

“The front end has totally caved in and the barriers have come off.

“There’s a pile of barriers sitting at the side of the road.

“Two fire engines were at the scene but left a short time later

“Traffic seemed largely unaffected, although police blocked one lane.

“I hope everyone is OK.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

