Green-light given to major housing development at former Hilltown Indoor Market

A major housing development on the site of the former Hilltown market has been given the green-light by Dundee councillors.

Plans for 131 homes to be built on the site – which has lain empty for half a decade – secured unanimous approval at a planning committee on Monday.

Lodged by Scottish company Springfield, the development will be a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments and houses.

There will also be spaces for four retail units in the proposals.

It’s hoped work will start on the site in March next year, with development finishing around two years later.

Two letters of objection were submitted against the plans, which raised concerns over the potential rise in traffic and lack of community facilities in the area.

Planning chiefs also admitted the proposals do not fully comply with council planning policy as the land is not allocated for housing.

Despite this, the application was recommended for approval.

Plans unanimously backed by councillors

Speaking on Monday, convener of the council’s neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management committee Mark Flynn said: “As a ward councillor, I welcome the proposals.

“This is a sight that everyone knows has been a bit of an eyesore in the ward for some time and it’s great to see the application come forward.

“I support it fully and recognise there were a lot of points made by a few residents in the area – which have all been addressed by officers.”

The site has lain empty since 2018 when a fire destroyed the indoor market.

Since then, a number of planning bids have been put forward – including a new leisure centre complete with a bowling alley, bar, soft play area and restaurant – but none have materialised.

It is hoped that this approved bid will be complete by 2027.