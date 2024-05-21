Fife couple went to bed not knowing they were £145k richer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife couple went to bed not knowing they were £145k richer

George Muir and Sandra McCormick are now planning early retirement after their Lottery win.

By Ben MacDonald

A Fife couple have told how they went to bed after celebrating their anniversary – not knowing they were £145,000 richer.

George Muir and partner Sandra McCormack were out celebrating their 28th anniversary when the Euromillions draw was made on May 3.

The pair did not check their ticket until the next morning – when they realised they had scooped £145,757.50.

The couple have now celebrated their win overlooking the Forth bridges.

‘I suddenly remembered I hadn’t bought my ticket’

George, 60, who works for a hydrogen renewable energy company, bought his Euromillions ticket online a few hours before the draw.

He said: “I always play a month in advance and always purchase my tickets online.

“It was 3pm when I suddenly remembered I hadn’t bought my ticket.

“I always go for a lucky dip so I did just that.”

George and supermarket worker Sandra, 64, did not realise they had won until the following day.

The win took the couple by surprise. Image: The National Lottery

He said: “I was just scrolling, as you do, when I came to an email from The National Lottery telling me that there was news about my ticket.

“I just assumed that if I had won something, it would be a few pounds, so I didn’t rush to log in and check.

“I actually went on to the website to look at the numbers just for the novelty value.

“To my total disbelief, I discovered I had matched the five main numbers and one lucky star number.

“I dropped my phone. My heart was beating so fast.”

The couple are now looking forward to early retirement. Image: The National Lottery

George says they plan on buying a new car, a Rolex watch and a holiday with the winnings.

The couple also plan on retiring early, though not immediately.

George added: “Thanks to my National Lottery win I am now able to do all of those things which I could previously only ever have dreamt of doing.”

The Courier has taken a look at some of the biggest Lottery wins from Tayside and Fife through the years – and how the winners spent their money.

Conversation