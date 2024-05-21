Fife couple went to bed not knowing they were £145k richer

A Fife couple have told how they went to bed after celebrating their anniversary – not knowing they were £145,000 richer.

George Muir and partner Sandra McCormack were out celebrating their 28th anniversary when the Euromillions draw was made on May 3.

The pair did not check their ticket until the next morning – when they realised they had scooped £145,757.50.

The couple have now celebrated their win overlooking the Forth bridges.

‘I suddenly remembered I hadn’t bought my ticket’

George, 60, who works for a hydrogen renewable energy company, bought his Euromillions ticket online a few hours before the draw.

He said: “I always play a month in advance and always purchase my tickets online.

“It was 3pm when I suddenly remembered I hadn’t bought my ticket.

“I always go for a lucky dip so I did just that.”

George and supermarket worker Sandra, 64, did not realise they had won until the following day.

He said: “I was just scrolling, as you do, when I came to an email from The National Lottery telling me that there was news about my ticket.

“I just assumed that if I had won something, it would be a few pounds, so I didn’t rush to log in and check.

“I actually went on to the website to look at the numbers just for the novelty value.

“To my total disbelief, I discovered I had matched the five main numbers and one lucky star number.

“I dropped my phone. My heart was beating so fast.”

George says they plan on buying a new car, a Rolex watch and a holiday with the winnings.

The couple also plan on retiring early, though not immediately.

George added: “Thanks to my National Lottery win I am now able to do all of those things which I could previously only ever have dreamt of doing.”

The Courier has taken a look at some of the biggest Lottery wins from Tayside and Fife through the years – and how the winners spent their money.