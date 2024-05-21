£750k Perthshire country retreat with outdoor swimming pool for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£750k Perthshire country retreat with outdoor swimming pool for sale

Upper Woodinch is on the edge of Dalguise.

By Chloe Burrell
Upper Woodinch near Dalguise.
Upper Woodinch near Dalguise. Image: Galbraith

A charming secluded country house with an outdoor swimming pool near Dalguise is on the market.

Upper Woodinch is surrounded by rolling countryside and has a captivating view over the River Tay.

Located on the edge of Dalguise, the property is also near Dunkeld and nestled in woodland.

The house was designed by a local architect and is finished in a traditional style with a pitched slated roof and a glazed porch to the front.

Upper Woodinch near Dalguise.
Upper Woodinch is nestled in Perthshire woodland. Image: Galbraith
Glazed porch at Upper Woodinch near Dalguise.
The glazed porch at the front of the property. Image: Galbraith
Drawing room at Upper Woodinch near Dalguise.
The bright and spacious drawing room. Image: Galbraith
The dining kitchen at Upper Woodinch near Dalguise.
The dining kitchen has an Aga cooker. Image: Galbraith
Dining room at Upper Woodinch near Dalguise.
The dining room is the perfect size for entertaining. Image: Galbraith

There is a staircase hallway on the ground floor with a door leading to a bright drawing room, complete with French doors leading out to the terrace.

On this floor, there is also a dining kitchen with an Aga cooker and an open fire.

There is a utility room and also a large dining room. There are two double bedrooms on the ground level, both with an en-suite bathroom.

Completing this floor is a cloakroom. The first floor is reached by a sweeping staircase with a galleried landing.

From here you can reach the principal bedroom, which has an en-suite bathroom.

Main bedroom at Upper Woodinch near Dalguise.
The main bedroom. Image: Galbraith
En-suite bathroom at Upper Woodinch near Dalguise.
The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Image: Galbraith
Bedroom at Upper Woodinch near Dalguise.
Another one of the bedrooms. Image: Galbraith
Bedroom at Upper Woodinch near Dalguise.
Each bedroom has plenty of space for storage. Image: Galbraith

There are three further double bedrooms on this floor, as well as a study and family-sized bathroom.

The star of the show is arguably the 21-acre garden. A tree-lined drive leads up to the house.

A collection of trees enclose the garden to the east, with a woodland dell to the north featuring a stream.

Garden at Upper Woodinch near Dalguise.
The property is surrounded by bluebells at this time of year. Image: Galbraith
Upper Woodinch near Dalguise.
The property is in lush countryside. Image: Galbraith
Outdoor swimming pool at Upper Woodinch near Dalguise.
The outdoor swimming pool. Image: Galbraith
Summer house at Upper Woodinch near Dalguise.
The summer house is in a quiet area of the garden. Image: Galbraith
Garden at Upper Woodinch near Dalguise.
The terraced seating area. Image: Galbraith

The immediate garden has a terraced seating area adjacent to a drawing room and dining room.

The property also has an outdoor swimming pool. Also outside is a kitchen garden with a greenhouse and a summer house.

Upper Woodinch is being marketed by Galbraith for offers over £750,000.

Conversation