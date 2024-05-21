£750k Perthshire country retreat with outdoor swimming pool for sale

A charming secluded country house with an outdoor swimming pool near Dalguise is on the market.

Upper Woodinch is surrounded by rolling countryside and has a captivating view over the River Tay.

Located on the edge of Dalguise, the property is also near Dunkeld and nestled in woodland.

The house was designed by a local architect and is finished in a traditional style with a pitched slated roof and a glazed porch to the front.

There is a staircase hallway on the ground floor with a door leading to a bright drawing room, complete with French doors leading out to the terrace.

On this floor, there is also a dining kitchen with an Aga cooker and an open fire.

There is a utility room and also a large dining room. There are two double bedrooms on the ground level, both with an en-suite bathroom.

Completing this floor is a cloakroom. The first floor is reached by a sweeping staircase with a galleried landing.

From here you can reach the principal bedroom, which has an en-suite bathroom.

There are three further double bedrooms on this floor, as well as a study and family-sized bathroom.

The star of the show is arguably the 21-acre garden. A tree-lined drive leads up to the house.

A collection of trees enclose the garden to the east, with a woodland dell to the north featuring a stream.

The immediate garden has a terraced seating area adjacent to a drawing room and dining room.

The property also has an outdoor swimming pool. Also outside is a kitchen garden with a greenhouse and a summer house.

Upper Woodinch is being marketed by Galbraith for offers over £750,000.