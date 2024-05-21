Wife’s anger after Dundee FC legend goes missing from Arbroath care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Wife’s anger after Dundee FC legend goes missing from Arbroath care home

Billy Pirie, who has dementia, was found wandering near the town's harbour.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Billy Pirie left Seaton Grove Care Home unnoticed. Image: DC Thomson/SNS Group
Billy Pirie left Seaton Grove Care Home unnoticed. Image: DC Thomson/SNS Group

The wife of a Dundee FC legend is demanding answers after her husband went missing from a care home.

Lynda Pirie says her husband Billy – who has dementia – was found wandering near the town’s harbour, about a mile away from Seaton Grove Care Home.

An unknown couple are said to have found Billy and alerted Seaton Grove staff on Thursday.

Lynda wants to know how Billy – a goalscoring hero for the Dark Blues in the 1970s – was able to leave the council-run home unseen.

Billy lives with Lynda at their home in Montrose but went to Seaton Grove last week for a fortnight’s respite.

Wife ‘still waiting for answers’ after Dundee FC legend wanders from Arbroath care home

Lynda told The Courier: “I was contacted by the care home on Friday to tell me that Billy had been found down at the harbour.

“This happened on Thursday but no one told me anything about it until the following day when I got a phone call.

“I am still waiting for answers to what actually happened and how Billy could be allowed to wander off unseen and with no one realising.”

Lynda says an unnamed couple found Billy at the harbour and identified him thanks to a wallet in his pocket with details of the care home.

Lynda said: “I have been given two different versions about how he got out, with the care home admitting to me that his absence hadn’t been spotted until the couple got in touch.

“The care home didn’t give me the full story and they haven’t told me who the couple are.”

Billy was found wandering near Arbroath harbour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Lynda drove to Arbroath the following day and took Billy home.

She said: “I am very concerned and want to know what happened. The home has given me excuse after excuse.

“If it hadn’t been for this couple, I have no idea what might have happened to Billy down at the harbour.

“He must have been gone quite some time because it’s a decent walk from there – the home tried to tell me he’s a quick walker.

“I’m just very upset and concerned. It’s very unlikely Billy will be going back there.”

A spokeswoman for Angus Council said: “The Angus Health and Social Care Partnership cannot comment publicly on individual cases, but the concerns raised are being investigated.”

Billy (fourth from left) with the likes of Jimmy Johnstone and Gordon Strachan in the 1977/78 Dundee side. Image: SNS Group

Billy was inducted into the Dundee FC Hall of Fame in 2016.

In four years at Dens Park, he scored 106 goals in 138 appearances.

He scored 44 goals in his first season with the club – a feat yet to be bettered by any player since.

He also turned out for clubs including Aberdeen and Arbroath.

More from Angus & The Mearns

heavy rain forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
30-hour heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar has been issued with an enforcement notice
Action taken against 'chaotic' Forfar care home with 'despicable' staffing levels
Brechin Attic volunteers Jim Milne, Sandra Harper, Kaitlin Ramsay and Meg Milne at the Clerk Street youth club. Image: Paul Reid
SSE says sorry to Brechin youth club after billing blunder rocketed direct debit from…
St Thomas Bar in Arbroath.
Popular Arbroath pub looking for new tenant as landlord calls time after five years
Locals gathered on Edzell Muir to highlight concerns about a Travellers' camp returning this summer. Image: Supplied
Edzell villagers fear summer of discontent if Travellers pitch up at beauty spot
A two-car crash has closed the A923 Coupar Angus Road at Birkhill.
Two people cut free after two-car crash on A923 Coupar Angus Road at Birkhill
Storm Babet caused major damage to Bridge of Dun. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Drone footage of work to repair a 240-year-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet
Montrose Music Fest volunteers hope there will be blue skies above the Town House stage on Saturday May 25. Image: Supplied
Live band fans set for a treat as Montrose Music Fest returns to High…
Empty council houses are costing Angus Council thousands in lost rent every week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Councillor says Angus must get its own house in order after Scottish Government declares…
Teens charged for being on the railway lines in Arbroath
Teenagers charged after near miss on the railway lines in Arbroath

Conversation