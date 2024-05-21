30-hour heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

A 30-hour heavy rain weather warning has been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert from noon on Wednesday until Thursday at 6pm.

Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Fife and Stirling are covered by the warning, which could cause some flooding and transport disruption.

The downpours will bring to an end the recent spell of sunny weather.

The Met Office warning says: “An area of heavy rain is expected to move north-west across Scotland from Wednesday afternoon, with rain most persistent across northern and eastern hills.

“Rain likely to turn more showery through Thursday in central and southern areas.”

Locals have been told to expect spray and sudden floods, leading to tricky driving conditions.

There is a “slight chance” businesses and households could face power cuts and the loss of other services.

Some places could see 60-80mm of rain while there is a slim chance of 100mm.