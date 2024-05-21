30-hour heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

30-hour heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The yellow warning comes into force on Wednesday.

By Andrew Robson
heavy rain forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Heavy rain is forecast. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

A 30-hour heavy rain weather warning has been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert from noon on Wednesday until Thursday at 6pm.

Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Fife and Stirling are covered by the warning, which could cause some flooding and transport disruption.

The downpours will bring to an end the recent spell of sunny weather.

The heavy rain warning covers Tayside Fife and Stirling
The heavy rain warning covers most of the country. Image: Met Office

The Met Office warning says: “An area of heavy rain is expected to move north-west across Scotland from Wednesday afternoon, with rain most persistent across northern and eastern hills.

“Rain likely to turn more showery through Thursday in central and southern areas.”

Locals have been told to expect spray and sudden floods, leading to tricky driving conditions.

There is a “slight chance” businesses and households could face power cuts and the loss of other services.

Some places could see 60-80mm of rain while there is a slim chance of 100mm.

