Jon McCracken released by Norwich City after Dundee loan spell ends

Jon McCracken is now a free agent after being released by Norwich City.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper impressed on loan at Dundee in two separate loan spells last season.

With Trevor Carson out injured, the ex-Scotland youth international played the final 11 matches of the campaign for the Dens Park club and kept three clean sheets.

In that time he helped the club achieve their first top-six finish since 2015.

After joining Norwich from the Hamilton Accies youth ranks, McCracken has spent time on loan in Ireland at Bohemians, with Stevenage and Accrington Stanley in English League Two and two spells at Dundee.

However, he didn’t make a senior appearance for the Championship club and has been released by the Canaries.

‘Silly’ to rule out Dundee

He is now on the lookout for a new club and says it would be “silly” to rule out a permanent move to Dundee.

Speaking at the start of May, McCracken said: “My contract is up at the end of the season and I haven’t given it too much thought.

“There have been some talks.

“Hopefully that can get resolved quite soon on where my future is whether that’s in Scotland or down in England.

“I’m quite open to what is out there.”

And asked about signing permanently for Dundee, McCracken added: “Definitely. The club has gone places so it would be silly to rule that out.

“It’s a club that is on the up and definitely going places, so it would be good to be a part of that.”

Dundee themselves announced their retained list on Monday, releasing Shaun Byrne and Tyler French.

In it are three signed senior goalkeepers for next season in Carson, Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp.