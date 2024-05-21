Jon McCracken released by Norwich City after Dundee loan spell ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Jon McCracken released by Norwich City after Dundee loan spell ends

The goalkeeper is now a free agent.

By George Cran
Jon McCracken enjoyed a run in the Dundee team during his loan spell. Image: SNS
Jon McCracken enjoyed a run in the Dundee team during his loan spell. Image: SNS

Jon McCracken is now a free agent after being released by Norwich City.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper impressed on loan at Dundee in two separate loan spells last season.

With Trevor Carson out injured, the ex-Scotland youth international played the final 11 matches of the campaign for the Dens Park club and kept three clean sheets.

In that time he helped the club achieve their first top-six finish since 2015.

After joining Norwich from the Hamilton Accies youth ranks, McCracken has spent time on loan in Ireland at Bohemians, with Stevenage and Accrington Stanley in English League Two and two spells at Dundee.

Dundee’s Jon McCracken claims a cross as he keeps a clean sheet against Rangers. Image: SNS.

However, he didn’t make a senior appearance for the Championship club and has been released by the Canaries.

‘Silly’ to rule out Dundee

He is now on the lookout for a new club and says it would be “silly” to rule out a permanent move to Dundee.

Speaking at the start of May, McCracken said: “My contract is up at the end of the season and I haven’t given it too much thought.

“There have been some talks.

“Hopefully that can get resolved quite soon on where my future is whether that’s in Scotland or down in England.

“I’m quite open to what is out there.”

And asked about signing permanently for Dundee, McCracken added: “Definitely. The club has gone places so it would be silly to rule that out.

“It’s a club that is on the up and definitely going places, so it would be good to be a part of that.”

Dundee themselves announced their retained list on Monday, releasing Shaun Byrne and Tyler French.

In it are three signed senior goalkeepers for next season in Carson, Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp.

