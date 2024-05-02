VIDEO: Dundee’s Jon McCracken declares it ‘silly’ to rule out Dens Park return as keeper addresses future

Jon McCracken admits a return to Dundee is a possibility for next season.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper has had a slightly odd season, joining on loan from Norwich City at the start of the campaign before being recalled shortly after.

Such was manager Tony Docherty’s admiration for the player that the Dundee boss returned for McCracken during the January transfer window.

In recent times, McCracken has deputised for the injured Trevor Carson and has made the No 1 jersey his own for a Scottish Premiership run-in that could bring the rewards of European football.

On a potential return to Dens Park next season when his contract with Norwich expires, McCracken said: “It would be silly to rule that out.

Jon McCracken ‘open’ to options

“My contract is up at the end of the season and I haven’t given it too much thought.

“There have been some talks. Hopefully that can get resolved quite soon.

“I’m quite open to what’s out there.”

St Mirren are up next at Dens Park on Saturday and Dundee will be looking to overhaul the two-point gap the Buddies enjoy with a win over Stephen Robinson’s men.

“It’s a good position to be in and we’re looking forward to it,” added McCracken.