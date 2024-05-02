VIDEO: Dundee’s Jon McCracken declares it ‘silly’ to rule out Dens Park return as keeper addresses future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Dundee’s Jon McCracken declares it ‘silly’ to rule out Dens Park return as keeper addresses future

The shot-stopper is out of contract in the summer at parent club Norwich City.

By Craig Cairns
Jon McCracken is on loan at Dundee from Norwich. Image: SNS.
Jon McCracken is on loan at Dundee from Norwich. Image: SNS.

Jon McCracken admits a return to Dundee is a possibility for next season.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper has had a slightly odd season, joining on loan from Norwich City at the start of the campaign before being recalled shortly after.

Such was manager Tony Docherty’s admiration for the player that the Dundee boss returned for McCracken during the January transfer window.

In recent times, McCracken has deputised for the injured Trevor Carson and has made the No 1 jersey his own for a Scottish Premiership run-in that could bring the rewards of European football.

Keeper Jon McCracken said Dundee are now aiming for fifth. Image: SNS.

On a potential return to Dens Park next season when his contract with Norwich expires, McCracken said: “It would be silly to rule that out.

Jon McCracken ‘open’ to options

“My contract is up at the end of the season and I haven’t given it too much thought.

“There have been some talks. Hopefully that can get resolved quite soon.

“I’m quite open to what’s out there.”

St Mirren are up next at Dens Park on Saturday and Dundee will be looking to overhaul the two-point gap the Buddies enjoy with a win over Stephen Robinson’s men.

“It’s a good position to be in and we’re looking forward to it,” added McCracken.

