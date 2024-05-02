Louis Moult describes ‘extreme’ pressure of starring for Dundee United in Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Louis Moult describes ‘extreme’ pressure of starring for Dundee United in Championship

The Tangerines striker was surprised by the level of expectancy at Tannadice.

Louis Moult lapped up the win
Louis Moult lapped up Dundee United's title win. Image: Shutterstock.
By Fraser Mackie

Louis Moult admits to experiencing greater tension playing second tier football with Dundee United than when Motherwell’s main man in the top flight.

The striker discovered the dynamic of being heavy favourites every week and demand to restore United to Premiership status at the first time of asking were intense pressures.

It was, however, a clamour the 31-year-old believes he and colleagues coped well with while he committed 17 league goals to the cause.

Moult, who scored 49 goals in two-and-a-half seasons at Fir Park, said: “I think the whole season has been stressful.

“I had an idea of what I was coming into. The level of expectancy, however, was something I probably didn’t realise how extreme it was going to be.

Dundee United fans take to the pitch at Airdrie after their side sealed the Championship title. Image: SNS

“It hasn’t been easy at times. Previously, when I was at Motherwell or in non-league down south, you were the underdog.

“You come up against the likes of Rangers and Celtic quite a lot. You have pressure but a different type of pressure.

“Being the big club in the Championship – and having to deliver – was a different type of feeling but a feeling I really enjoyed and thrived on. I’m buzzing.”

An occasionally unedifying Championship title success doesn’t appear to have caused Hearts, Kilmarnock or Dundee any long-term harm.

Ask fans of those clubs to recall genuine highlights of their second tier triumph and they are unlikely to reel off a string of marvellous memories.

Yet they are now feasting on high achievement in the top half of the Premiership.

Those examples haven’t escaped Moult. Like his manager, Jim Goodwin, who noted ‘a lot of questions asked about this group – and me’ during the season, Moult is aware United didn’t routinely thrill.

Ugly wins – and the odd troubling defeat – will be long forgotten tomorrow night when the trophy is raised into a spring sky at celebratory Tannadice.

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton and Mathew Cudjoe celebrate one of United's four goals.
Mathew Cudjoe celebrates with Glenn Middleton after scoring at Arbroath. Image: SNS

He said: “I think you see it all the time – you start the season playing really nice football on immaculate pitches with good weather.

“We started at Arbroath away when we played some amazing football and scored four goals in the first half.

“Then the weather changes and you have to go more direct at times. I think that’s been the beauty of us this season; we can play different ways against different opposition.

“It’s been tricky for the opposition figuring out how we’ll play. We’ve been clever in the way we have approached games.

“On a whole, we have achieved what we wanted by getting promoted. There were some bumps in the road but they didn’t continue for too long.

“We would have some poor results but then the next one was always a positive. We’ve maintained our standards all the way through.”

More from Dundee United

Louis Moult celebrates a goal for Dundee United at Tannadice
How Louis Moult put himself on Dundee United road to redemption by funding own…
Tony Docherty and Jim Goodwin will go head to head in next season's Dundee derbies. Images: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee's European push and United's title win make it a GREAT time…
Jim Goodwin, left, and Aberdeen attacker Bojan Miovski.
Jim Goodwin out to unearth next Bojan Miovski after Dundee United recruitment shake-up
Amadou Bakayoko
Forest Green reveal Dundee loan star Amadou Bakayoko contract status as Dundee United league-winner…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren on the pitch at Tannadice
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren to touch down in Scotland for Tannadice title party
Sam McClelland has been a big hit with Dundee United fans
Why Sam McClelland WILL get a Championship medal despite Dundee United loan star failing…
Fans in The Shed at Tannadice.
Dundee United fans' love letter to The Shed - 'the most exciting place in…
The Dundee United players celebrate their title win being made official
LEE WILKIE: Unique opportunity for Dundee United to celebrate title win in style
The scenes at Tannadice prior to Dundee United's 2-0 win over Raith Rovers
9 games that defined Dundee United Championship title triumph
2
Ross Graham after promotion was made official in Airdrie
Ross Graham laps up 'dream come true' as Dundee United defender fields question on…

Conversation