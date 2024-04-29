LEE WILKIE: Unique opportunity for Dundee United to celebrate title win in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Unique opportunity for Dundee United to celebrate title win in style

The Tangerines are winners of the Championship and can finish the season off with a flourish says Lee Wilkie.

The Dundee United players celebrate their title win being made official
The United players celebrate their title win being made official on Friday night. Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United have a great opportunity on Friday night to finish off their successful season in style.

I expect a different performance against Partick Thistle this week to the showing Airdrie.

We could all tell the players’ minds were elsewhere.

Maybe they’d enjoyed their week more than they should have!

But, to their credit, they got the result they needed.

Dundee United celebrate at Tannadice after all-but securing the title. Image: SNS

They defended well against a good side with impressive young players.

Airdrieonians maybe don’t have the consistency to be right up the top of the league but they do test every side they come up against.

Jack Walton stood up to everything heading his way and United got the job done.

Show why you are champions

Now they have a brilliant experience to look forward to.

There’s no pressure, the job has been done, now go play and show why you are the champions.

Tony Watt leads Dundee United out to a lap of honour at Aidrie
Dundee United were given a guard of honour by Airdrieonians before they clinched the title. Image: SNS

Fans have turned up in their thousands all season and they will do so again.

I’ve no doubt the United players will be determined to put on a show before looking ahead to the summer.

It’s a great chance to finish a successful campaign on a real high.

Then thoughts can switch to what comes after the summer break.

Premiership football is an enticing prospect and the place Dundee United should be.

Enjoy Friday night first, though.

