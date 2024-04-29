LEE WILKIE: Unique opportunity for Dundee United to celebrate title win in style

Dundee United have a great opportunity on Friday night to finish off their successful season in style.

I expect a different performance against Partick Thistle this week to the showing Airdrie.

We could all tell the players’ minds were elsewhere.

Maybe they’d enjoyed their week more than they should have!

But, to their credit, they got the result they needed.

They defended well against a good side with impressive young players.

Airdrieonians maybe don’t have the consistency to be right up the top of the league but they do test every side they come up against.

Jack Walton stood up to everything heading his way and United got the job done.

Show why you are champions

Now they have a brilliant experience to look forward to.

There’s no pressure, the job has been done, now go play and show why you are the champions.

Fans have turned up in their thousands all season and they will do so again.

I’ve no doubt the United players will be determined to put on a show before looking ahead to the summer.

It’s a great chance to finish a successful campaign on a real high.

Then thoughts can switch to what comes after the summer break.

Premiership football is an enticing prospect and the place Dundee United should be.

Enjoy Friday night first, though.