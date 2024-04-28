3 Dundee United talking points: What next for title hero Jack Walton?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dundee United talking points: What next for title hero Jack Walton?

Walton was United's man of the match as they secured the title.

The Dundee United players celebrate their title being made official
The Dundee United players celebrate their title being made official. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United were officially crowned champions on Friday night.

In truth, their promotion was sealed the previous weekend following a 1-0 win over Ayr United.

And they played like it at Airdrie.

The Diamonds were the dominant force at the Excelsior Stadium but, largely thanks to Jack Walton, United claimed the 0-0 stalemate required to get that “C” beside their name and spark another pitch invasion.

Jack Walton pulls off one of several fine stops.
Walton pulls off one of several fine stops. Image: Shutterstock.

Courier Sport was in Lanarkshire for the Tangerines’ final road trip of the season.

Pitch invasions were for the fans; upcoming Friday night is for the players and staff

It is fair to say the United fans have enjoyed the last couple of fixtures. Or more precisely, the scenes that followed full-time.

Exuberant Arabs spilled onto the pitch at Tannadice AND the Excelsior and, aside from a handful of embarrassing Green Street wannabes at the latter, both incidences were relatively good natured.

Those moments were for the fans.

It is important that next Friday night is for the players and staff.

Winning silverware is a rarity. For some, it could be once in a lifetime.

Following a gruelling Championship campaign, they are desperate to receive the trophy on the pitch and complete a lap of honour in front of the supporters with their loved ones by their sides.

Jim Goodwin has urged fans to stay in their seats next Friday night at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin has urged fans to stay in their seats next Friday night at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.

Another mass pitch invasion would threaten that.

To simplify Jim Goodwin’s typically diplomatic words: stay in your seats.

Could Jack Walton return to Dundee United?

Jack Walton is a Scottish Premiership goalkeeper. If he wants to be.

For most of this season, United’s No.1 has excelled due to his composure and solidity, exuding confidence and – on the comparatively rare occasions he has been called upon – displaying a penchant for big saves.

Friday night was arguably his busiest outing in a United jersey, and he was superb.

Walton’s stop on the cusp of half-time – tipping a Chris Donnell drive onto the base of the post – was nothing short of outstanding. He went on the thwart Aaron Lyall and Josh O’Connor after the break.

Chris Mochrie may have scored the goal that effectively secured promotion, but Walton produced the performance that made the title official.

Dundee United keeper Jack Walton in action on Friday night
Jack Walton in action on Friday night. Image: Shutterstock.

There is no doubt Walton could handle the step up in level next season. Allied with his showings this term, almost 50 appearances in the English second tier speaks to that fact.

One suspects Goodwin would love to have Walton between the sticks in the Premiership.

Whether that is possible? Another matter. As with any transfer, three parties need to be satisfied.

The on-loan Luton Town man has another year left at Kenilworth Road on English Championship money.

If the Hatters are relegated, it could alter their perspective on whether he plays. If they survive and Walton perhaps becomes dispensable, he could have other very attractive offers. He had plenty last summer.

Nevertheless, Walton has loved his time in Scotland, has been embraced by the club and its fans, and even coaches with the United academy on a voluntary basis.

He’s a fan of the golf courses, too.

Pop the return of Walton in the “so, you’re saying there’s a chance” pile.

Resilience in the face of an underwhelming showing bodes well

There is a limited amount to be gleaned from an encounter during which United were, at best, on autopilot. There was very little intensity. No zip to the passing or snap to the tackles. Pedestrian stuff.

Even Goodwin stated that he wouldn’t “over-analyse” the game, while acknowledging “it wasn’t a good performance, and nobody needs to tell them that”.

Sam McClelland, pictured taking a selfie with a fan, helped Dundee United to another clean sheet
Sam McClelland, pictured taking a selfie with a fan, helped United to another clean sheet. Image: Shutterstock.

But if nothing else, the visitors continue to illustrate a resilient streak which – notwithstanding inevitable changes in personnel over the summer – will stand the Terrors in good stead in the Premiership.

Ross Graham was solid and made some important blocks, while Sam McClelland won everything in the air. They duo had to be good because the United midfield was totally outplayed, meaning the defence faced waves of attack.

Scott McMann was decent but will have better days going forward. Miller Thomson and, latterly, Liam Grimshaw struggled on the right, with a host of Airdrie attacks coming down that side.

Nevertheless, with the help of the inspired Walton, United dug deep and held on to their clean sheet; a fourth in their last five matches.

If they shut out Partick Thistle on Friday, they will be the most watertight defence in the second tier since the 36-game season was introduced in 1994, with just 22 goals conceded.

Conversation