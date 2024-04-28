3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth supporters fear the worst despite Ross County defeat and Dimitar Mitov shows his class once more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth supporters fear the worst despite Ross County defeat and Dimitar Mitov shows his class once more

The 3-1 defeat to Hibs was another backwards step for Craig Levein's team, with time running out for form to return.

Liam Gordon and Stevie May are dejected at full-time.
Liam Gordon and Stevie May are dejected at full-time. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

You could legitimately put forward an argument that St Johnstone had a slightly better weekend than Ross County and that in a two-horse Premiership survival battle, that’s all that matters.

The gap between the sides is still one point and there are now only four games rather than five for County to alter that.

Also, playing against bottom of the table Livingston should always be a more attractive fixture than playing against Hibs.

But hoping your opponent is as bad as you, or worse, isn’t a strategy likely to pay-off in the end.

The Highlanders have beaten a team challenging for the title this month, let’s not forget.

And they’ve got three games to come in Dingwall, where their recent form is impressive.

Despite it being ‘as you were’ numerically at 5pm on Saturday, you’d have struggled to find a Saints supporter making his or her way home who was more confident that their team will get the job done than they were at 3pm.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from a St Johnstone defeat to Hibs that brought boos upon the team and heightened fears that this is a club heading for the play-offs.

Decision-making

Craig Levein was quite right to pinpoint passing accuracy as a game-defining flaw of his team.

It thwarted any chance of building sustained attacking momentum and invited counter-attacking pressure on their backline.

But decision-making rivalled it as the key shortcoming in this contest.

Emiliano Marcondes’ sixth minute free-kick goal was dead-ball perfection.

Hibernian's Emiliano Marcondes scores to make it 1-0.
Hibernian’s Emiliano Marcondes scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

However, Dan Phillips had no need to foul Martin Boyle in such a dangerous position with Nicky Clark in the perfect position to tackle him.

For the second goal, two men challenged for a header from a long-throw.

Then in the build-up to the third, if Phillips has had a shout from Liam Gordon he should have got out of the way and let the centre-half clear the ball up field and if Gordon didn’t put his name on the ball coming their way, he should have left it to his team-mate and filled the space behind him.

The Saints players need to be more precise with their choices, not just their passing.

No area of strength

Saints have four games left and you’d be hard pushed to name an outfield player who is in consistently good form for high stakes, May football.

That’s a scary thought.

Not only does Levein not have the comfort of being able to predict whether a given game will produce a collective display of substance, the separate parts of it are now equally erratic.

The mistakes at the back have been spread around over the last few games. No defender has been immune.

Central midfield, once an area of real strength compared to other bottom six clubs, is currently far too easy to play through and doesn’t give the team a platform to build attacks.

Creative width has been a problem from day one and remains so.

Benji Kimpioka scores to make it 3-1 to Hibs against St Johnstone.
Benji Kimpioka scores to make it 3-1 to Hibs against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

And up front Adama Sidibeh and Benji Kimpioka are understandably peaks and troughs performers given their age and unfamiliarity with Scottish football, while the team is toiling badly to get the best out of Nicky Clark and Nicky Clark is toiling badly to get the best out of the team.

Getting defence, midfield and attack all on point at one time would probably be too much to ask of a team in St Johnstone’s perilous position.

But even getting one of the thirds functioning well would give them a fighting chance of staying ahead of County, whose strike-force is their best bet of 10th and safety.

The rock

Even on an afternoon when their team shipped three goals, gaps were opening up alarmingly on other occasions, and passes and crosses weren’t finding their target, the most worrying half-a-minute for Saints fans would have been when Dimitar Mitov went to the ground clutching his leg late in the match.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov lies injured.
St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov lies injured. Image: Shutterstock.

The Bulgarian will soon sweep the board with player of the year awards.

There haven’t been many seasons since the club returned to the top-flight, if any, when one man has been so far in front of the rest in terms of his consistency of performance.

This was yet another occasion when Mitov delivered while those in front of him underwhelmed.

These days, you just take for granted that he’ll make very good saves appear routine.

Mitov is in the conversation for best goalkeeper in the Premiership.

With David Marshall and Kelle Roos soon to be out of contract, surely both Hibs and Aberdeen will find out how much it would cost to buy the Bulgarian international in the summer.

English Championship clubs should also be paying close attention – he’s better than Vaclav Hladky, who cost promotion-chasing Ipswich Town a win at Hull on Saturday.

The fact that Saints have such a high quality player in such a high importance position remains the one big thing Perth supporters can cling on to with a view to staying out of the play-offs and, if necessary, winning them.

If he does leave in the summer, there should be enough interest in Mitov to ensure a substantial six-figure fee is banked.

Conversation