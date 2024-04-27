St Johnstone boss Craig Levein NOT more worried about Perth club’s plight despite error-ridden defeat to Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein NOT more worried about Perth club’s plight despite error-ridden defeat to Hibs

Saints lost 3-1 but Ross County were also defeated.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein.
Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein insisted he isn’t more fearful of his team going into the play-offs after their defeat to Hibs than he was before it.

The Perth boss accepted that Saints “got away with one” given Ross County are still a point beneath them in the Premiership table having lost at Livingston.

And he maintains faith in his own squad that they can regain some form following their own loss at McDiarmid Park that featured “mistake after mistake after mistake”.

Asked if he was worried about the performances he’ll get from his side in the last four matches of the league season, Levein answered: “No.

“We’ve had other performances like that and they have come back and performed really well for two or three games before maybe throwing another one in.

“It is the inconsistency that is the nub of it.

“I don’t know if we are going to turn up and perform at a good level, which we have done on a number of occasions, or whether we will turn up and make poor decisions and execute things poorly.”

Poor passing

Not for the first time, Levein lamented Saints’ inability to retain possession.

“Hibs scored a great goal (a sixth minute Emiliano Marcondes free-kick) but our decision-making and our execution of passes was really, really poor,” he said.

Hibernian's Emiliano Marcondes scores to make it 1-0.
Hibernian’s Emiliano Marcondes scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

“We had a situation where we’d have two or three passes, give it away, have to run back the whole length of the pitch to recover it and then do the same thing again and again and again.

“It was better in the second half but we gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

“The thing that irritates me the most is people not doing a shift and working. But they did plenty of running – because they continually gave the ball away.

“If we make a couple of mistakes, that leads to other mistakes.

“We don’t seem to be able to reverse out of the situation, calm things down and pull ourselves together.

“Other than Adama Sibideh’s chance (when he was through on goal three minutes after Hibs took the lead) we didn’t do a lot.

“So it’s difficult to get the confidence back into the players when it’s mistake after mistake after mistake.”

No change in the play-off picture

Has Levein got enough in the dressing room to keep Saints in the top-flight?

“The evidence suggests to me that we have,” he said.

“We had one or two games where I was quite critical of the effort.

“That wasn’t a problem here but it’s a loss so that is a dent in the confidence.

“We will just need to do better next week.

“Nothing’s changed in the table, has it?

“In some regards we got away with one.”

Adama Sidibeh goes off injured.
Adama Sidibeh goes off injured. Image: SNS.

Sidibeh was taken off just before half-time, with the severity of his injury yet to be determined.

“Adama has a boot on his ankle,” said Levein.

“I think he rolled it and when they put the boot on, there is some degree of discomfort or pain. We will see.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Emiliano Marcondes celebrates after scoring his team's first goal.
St Johnstone 1-3 Hibs: Key moments and player ratings as Saints are booed off…
Liam Gordon is determined to help Saints get off to a fast post-split start again.
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon ready to lead from the front again to keep…
St Johnstone star Drey Wright.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confirms Drey Wright comeback v old club Hibs and…
Does Stevie May have one more magic moment left in him?
One more Stevie May St Johnstone magic moment and other Perth club 'last hurrah'…
Sam McClelland applauds the travelling Dundee United fans at Morton earlier this season
Sam McClelland reveals 'sign the contract' pleas as Dundee United defender shines on loan…
Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein talks up Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh partnership
St Johnstone beat ICT in the 2022 play-off final.
SPFL play-off dates: St Johnstone will hope to avoid Thursday and Sunday matches with…
Fran Franczak.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak 'back at it again' and gets post-split Craig Levein…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein welcomes St Johnstone ticket deal and is determined to reward Perth fans…
The loan system has served Taylor Steven, Jason Kerr and Sam McClelland well.
St Johnstone loan success stories – where have best destinations been for Perth club?

Conversation